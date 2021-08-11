What now after the resignation of his brother? – The Hollywood journalist

For the first time since last summer, as he rode a wave of applause for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the main topic of CNN’s time at 9 p.m. concerned the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo’s resignation, spurred by a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which details accounts of sexual harassment, was the biggest news in America on Tuesday, including on CNN, where it was covered all over the place. hours.

It was even the main story at 9 p.m., where the governor’s brother Chris Cuomo usually anchors Cuomo Prime Time. But with Chris Cuomo on vacation for his birthday, that meant resigning was fair game. Anderson Cooper stayed an extra hour to cover the news, ahead of Cuomo’s schedule, and Chief National Correspondent John King was among those providing the analysis. (King was also on the air earlier Tuesday when Cuomo stepped down, telling viewers, “You just watched hit news.”)

Governor Andrew Cuomo was a regular feature on CNN in 2020, and particularly on his brother Chris’ show, where the two joked, joked, and seriously discussed the COVID-19 pandemic even as the CNN presenter struggled. even against disease. However, after going public with a report on the state’s role in sending COVID-19 infected patients to nursing homes, and later when the first harassment allegations were raised in December, the The governor’s appearances on the channel waned and eventually ceased.

An executive from another TV outlet said they believed CNN executives were “breathing a sigh of relief” that Governor Cuomo is stepping down while his younger brother Chris is on vacation. If the resignation was last week, or after Cuomo returned from his birthday vacation, the channel should have chosen to take him off the air so they could cover the story for the hour of 21. hours, or just have the biggest story of the day. discovered in a prime time prime time.

Publicly, CNN executives have been silent on the Chris Cuomo case since the release of the AG report, with spokespersons referring reporters to the statement they released in May, after it was first revealed. time that Chris Cuomo was advising his brother.

“Chris was not involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo – on air or behind the scenes. Partly because, like he said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother, ”a CNN spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “However, it was inappropriate to initiate conversations with members of the governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations in the future.

Cuomo himself apologized on the air that night, telling viewers “that was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I think are the best in the business, in a bad way. I never intended to do this, I never intended to do this, and I’m sorry.

What has changed is AG’s report, for which the CNN host testified. The report suggested that Chris Cuomo played a bigger role in the case than previously recognized, including helping to draft a statement in response to an accuser, a statement that other CNN presenters would cover.

The GA report also said that Governor Cuomo’s team of external advisers “regularly received confidential and often privileged information about state operations and helped make decisions that impact business and state employees, all without any formal role, duty or obligation to the state. “

Cuomo himself avoided any discussion of his governor brother on the show after the GA report was released on August 3, though it was covered at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the 10 p.m. host. hours Don Lemon discussing the report just seconds after his nocturnal “handover”. discussion with Cuomo.

CNN Reliable sources Host Brian Stelter addressed the issue in his program last Sunday, starting a segment “Chris Cuomo has a lot to say, but right now he can’t say it.”

“My sources say the leadership has been clear on his position: he’s not covering the governor on TV at all, period,” Stelter added, noting that any public statements would be taken apart regardless of what was said. .

In the end, it all comes down to the decision to allow Chris Cuomo to interview his brother in the spring and last summer, having banned such interviews since 2013. Make that exception when the story was positive, then go back to the previous policy when things went wrong. “It was pretty frowned upon,” CNN producer said Hollywood journalist.

“Some think CNN made matters worse by letting Chris interview his brother when COVID-19 ravaged New York City, but it was an unprecedented time, just like this,” Stelter said of it on Sunday.

But the closer Chris Cuomo gets to the news CNN has to cover, the harder it can be for CNN to hope the case goes away once Governor Cuomo leaves the executive mansion later this month. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Chris was one of the people who advised his brother to step down, pointing out the difficulty in separating personal and professional roles.

A CNN source said if a shoe were to fall off, it would likely come from Chris Cuomo’s testimony at New York AG. James’ office said that redacted transcripts of all testimony would be released over time, and if the CNN host’s testimony contained anything that portrayed himself, or CNN, in a particularly negative light, this could be a cause of alarm.

For example, if the testimony showed the CNN host believed the women accusing his brother of harassment were lying, would he be able to fairly cover the harassment allegations against public figures in the future? Or would it by default be motivated by ‘culture cancellation’, like The Washington Post reported that he said his brother’s staff?

It is this active role that has led The Washington Post‘s Erik Wemple to write that “CNN must commission its own report to determine how well its star anchor fits into this push against sexual harassment.”

And it’s not like CNN has any good options, even though it has determined that Chris Cuomo can’t do his job effectively anymore. Cuomo, along with 10pm host Don Lemon, have taken a more passionate and opinionated approach to covering the news and have a personal chemistry that plays out during their “transfer” each night.

As Chris Cuomo told his brother on CNN last June, he will “never be objective” when it comes to him. And now that the governor is about to step down, his younger brother won’t have to worry about needing to be objective about it anymore.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be lingering impacts as more information comes to light. So while CNN executives may be happy that they don’t have to disrupt their prime-time programming to cover the news this week, the case can’t just be tossed in the trash just yet.