Jane Withers: Playful Hollywood Child Star During Depression

Jane Withers, a child star of the 1930s and 1940s who specialized in playful roles, an antidote to Shirley Temple’s sickening sweetness, and who later became a TV star as Josephine the Plumber in commercials for Comet scouring powder, died at the age of 95.

Spurred on by her mother, a disgruntled actress, Withers made her vaudeville debut at two years old and at age four her own radio show in Atlanta was presented as Dixies Dainty Dewdrop. She specializes in the impressions of renowned journalists and actors, from Greta Garbo to Maurice Chevalier.

I had gotten as far as I could by half past six, she once told a Turner Classic Movies interviewer, and it was time to go to Hollywood.

Her mother, she said, was convinced the dimpled child would make a splash. Two years later, Withers made his breakthrough as Temples’ nemesis in Sparkling eyes (1934): A spoiled rich girl who tries to bring down Temple with a tricycle, asks for a machine gun as a gift, and tears off the arms of the dolls.

I was the meanest, scariest kid you’ve ever seen, Withers said later with pride.

Unlike Temple, the sunny embodiment of Depression Era hope, Withers was simple and chubby, with a siren voice that perhaps inhibited his more immediate fame. She and another young actress, she once said to Los Angeles Times, we called the two ugly. Well we would say, it’s them [the pretty ones] or us, and most of the time it was them.

Working at Fox Films and its successor company, 20th Century-Fox, she became a leading star in Ginger (1935), Paddy oday (1936) and Little Miss Person (1936), playing hardened moppets or scruffy foundlings who are more likely to pop a boy in fancy pants in the eyes than to sing and dance like Temple.

She went on to become one of the biggest young stars of the era one or two rungs below Temple, Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in terms of commercial appeal, but popular enough to attract co-stars such as the Ritz Brothers comedy crew in Pack up your problems (1939) and cowboy singer Gene Autry in High shot (1940).

His impression in a Franklin D Roosevelt newsreel made the president an admirer. He was a huge fan of me, she later told Los Angeles Times. He would call me and leave a message because I was always busy.

Child actors Bobby Breen and Withers in 1939 (Getty)

Withers lent her name to a line of dolls and the fictional Jane Withers adventure series inspired by Nancy Drew’s mystery books. She made over two dozen films as a child star and had five secretaries to handle fan mail.

But her main studio abandoned her when her box office receipts began to decline as she entered her teens, and she worked as a freelance for several years. His most important film was The North star (1943), a wartime pro-Soviet melodrama in which she joins Walter Huston, Dana Andrews, and Anne Baxter as Ukrainian villagers battling fascist invaders. The film was notable for Samuel Goldwyns’ leading production values, which drew Lewis Milestone as a director, Lillian Hellman as a writer, and Aaron Copland as a score composer.

On stage the following year, Withers released Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn’s torch song Guess Ill Hang My Tears Out to Dry in the musical. Happy to see you. In a show that otherwise failed on the road to Broadway, she won praise from Boston Globe art critic Cyrus Durgin for his oblique impertinence and veteran poise.

Largely as an adult, Withers won a meaty TV role in 1963 as the tenacious woman who pushes the mild-mannered Bob Newhart to imagine a murder plot in an episode of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour. She was a pitchwoman for Comet throughout the 1960s and ’70s, sparking the title of TV guide, Her career fell apart and Jane Withers is thrilled.

Withers at a Hollywood premiere in 2008 (Getty)

With her pleasant but intense sales acumen, she was a role model for the later progressive insurance character Flo, who Advertising Age once described as an eerily sincere postmodern plumber Josephine who really wants to help.

Jane Ruth Withers was born in Atlanta on April 12, 1926, to a mother obsessed with her daughters’ fortune in the entertainment world. She even gave me a short name because she thought it would look good on a marquee, Withers told the Los Angeles Times.

After her Atlanta radio success, she went to Hollywood with her mother and initially struggled to gain the attention of studio casting directors.

I remember the first time I saw Shirley Temple, Withers remembered the Copley Press Service. I was seven no, six and had been brought to Fox to sign for a photo. While we were waiting this beautiful little girl with golden curls walked by, the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life, and I said, mum, don’t be disappointed, but I think I just lose that part. And of course, I was not signed.

She had uncredited roles in crowd scenes and films, including WC Fields It’s a gift (1934) before playing Archrival Temples onscreen later that year, in Sparkling eyes based on its ability to mimic the sound of a machine gun.

In a rare adult lead role, she brought a slight comedic twist to low-budget crime drama Danger street (1947). But the film also marked the beginning of a nine-year absence from the screen after her marriage to producer and wealthy Texas oilman, William P Moss Jr, with whom she had three children.

After the marriage fell apart, she testified in divorce proceedings that he had drunk and performed excessively, she returned to the theater with an appearance in Giant (1956), an epic drama set in Texas in which she was the straightforward and straightforward first lover of the Rock breeder Hudsons who befriended and hardened his refined wife, Elizabeth Taylor.

A year earlier, Withers had married singer Kenneth Errair of the harmony group The Four Freshmen. They had two children before her death in a plane crash in 1968. She then married Thomas Pierson, variously identified as an astrologer and a travel agency executive. He died in 2013.

Her son, Walter Randy Moss died in 1986. A full list of survivors was not immediately available.

In addition to her film career, Withers has been involved in charitable work and animal rescue and has taught Sunday School in Presbyterian churches.

She amassed a wealth of movie memorabilia, including a pair of autographed Fred Astaires dance shoes and a Mary Pickfords dining table. She had the hope that these items would serve as the centerpiece of an arts education center for children.

I tried to save important things for the world to see and share, she told the St. Petersburg hours in 1988. She also collected thousands of dolls and teddy bears and pointed out to an interviewer, I guess I never grew up.

Jane Withers, actress and radio host, born April 12, 1926, died August 7, 2021

The Washington Post