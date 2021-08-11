Patricia Hitchcock death: Strangers on a Train actor and daughter of Alfred Hitchcock dies at 93





Patricia Hitchcock, daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock and actor best known for her role in the 1951 film Strangers on a train, died at the age of 93. The English-born American actress, known as Pat, died Monday in Thousand Oaks, Calif., According to her daughter Katie OConnell-Fiala. Hitchcock appeared in several of her father’s films, including Scared of the scene, psychopath, and Sabotage. Stage fright was Hitchcock’s first British feature film since emigrating to Hollywood. In it, Pat played the role of a fun art student named Chubby Bannister, one of the Wymans School buddies. She has also appeared in films including the 1950s film The Mudlark, the 1956 film The ten Commandments, and television series such as The suspense and Suspicion. And Pat appeared in 10 episodes of his father’s half-hour TV show, Alfred Hitchcock presents. She graduated from Marymount High School in Los Angeles in 1947 and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in London, before performing on stage in London. She married Joseph E OConnell Jr in New York, and they had three daughters named Mary Alma Stone, Teresa Tere Carrubba and Kathleen Katie Fiala. Many fans paid tribute to the actor on Twitter. One person wrote: Patricia Hitchcock is one of the many reasons Strangers on a Train remains my favorite Hitchcock movie. It’s a joy to watch and I hate to lose your connection to this rich cinematic legacy. Shell will be sadly missed. I am sorry to hear of the passing of Patricia Hitchcock. She was so memorable and courageous in Strangers on a Train and did such a good job preserving her father’s legacy, another wrote. Director Daniel Raim wrote: RIP Patricia Hitchcock OConnell. I was lucky that she agreed to produce my first documentary on Robert Boyle, her father’s longtime production designer. Below, François Truffaut’s dedication to Patricia for his book Hitchcock / Truffaut. When I was in high school my friend and I exchanged birthday presents and we got the exact same thing – an autographed photo of Patricia Hitchcock! She was very sweet and wrote us a note saying she was glad we enjoyed her dad’s movies, another fan wrote.

