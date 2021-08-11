Indian Idol 12 – Rumored Bollywood Couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Join Biggest Final Of All Time





Bombay: Indian Idol 12 is preparing for the “greatest final of all time”. As several top celebrities, singers and former contestants join the mega-final, rumored to be a Bollywood couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also adorn the decorations.Also Read – “Bachpan ka Pyaar” Fame Sahdev Dirdo Teams Up With Badshah For Duet, Song To Be Released Tomorrow | Watch the trailer The sung reality will welcome Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to add Bollywood tadka during the final 12 hour episode. Sidharth and Kiara Advani will support and cheer on TOP 6 finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya in the final. Also Read – Interview: Shershaah Director Vishnuvardhan & Writer Sandeep Srivastava Unveil Captain Vikram Batra’s Story Like You Never Knew Before Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also promote their film Shershaah which is due out on August 12. Sidharth Malhotra also revealed that his mother is a huge fan of the show and said, “It’s amazing that the Indian Idol season 12 finale is 12 hours long. Not just me but my whole family including my mom and grandma are fans of this show and they are very excited for the final episode. I wish everyone lots of luck and love. Also Read – Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan To Win Trophy Believe It Danish And Nihal – Do You Agree? Kiara Advani also wished the finalists good luck and said, “Indian Idol has been a part of every household for so many years. And this finale is special because it falls on Independence Day. The candidates have made it this far, and I wish them all the best. They are all winners and I hope they will sing for our movies and songs soon. Indian Idol 12 will have its mega grand finale on August 15th. Indian Idol 12’s longest season will set another record as the final episode will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, among others, are also likely to honor the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale.

