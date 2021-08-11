Woman dies saving cat + Homeless housing goals + Hollywood hikes





Hello, Los Angeles! Here’s everything you need to know to get off to a good start this Wednesday, August 11. Here are the stories we take a look at today.

First of all, the weather forecast for the day: Clear all day. High: 86 Low: 64. Here are the best stories today in Los Angeles:

Hit and run driver hit and killed 60-year-old woman as she tried to help cat lying on the street: Police (Los Angeles Patch) back to school may trigger more cases, experts say. (Los Angeles Times) Treasurer Fiona Ma Announces First Community College Housing Tax Bond Sale (The Orange County Breeze) Leonardo DiCaprio lists the Los Feliz house he bought from Moby (Los Angeles Times) Los Angeles City Council has approved a motion setting a homeless housing target of at least 25,000 new homes by 2025. (Los Angeles Patch) Cinelounge launches open-air theater to exhibit first-run titles in Los Angeles (hollywood reporter) A grant from the National Parks Service will be used to develop a new hiking trail in the Hollywood Hills near Ford’s Theater with “breathtaking panoramic views”. (Hollywood Patch) Southern California valleys under heat alert due to high temperatures forecast this weekend (CBS Los Angeles) LA County Community Land Trusts Gain Momentum in Preserving Affordable Housing (Streetsblog Los Angeles) LA Barbecue Pitmasters explain the types of wood they use and why (LA Eater) COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising sharply in LA, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties (KTLA Los Angeles) Is East Hollywood’s New Thai Market Ready to Open? (The Eastsider LA) As COVID hospitalizations double, Mulls County’s vaccination mandate (Los Angeles Patch) Robert Durst speaks in LA murder trial (Los Angeles Times) Tired of overpaying for your prescriptions? BonRx helps you find the lowest prices for drugs at local pharmacies. Also works for pet medications! GoodRx is also helping bring the Daily to Los Angeles. Support our sponsor and see how much you can save by going to GoodRx.com. Today in Los Angeles

New Teachers Meeting 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Reseda Charter High

Summer bridge for new students (events)

ITI / VILS PD Practitioner 10 am-3pm – Reseda Charter High

Orientation Grade 11 9-11 a.m. – Reseda Charter High

Maths / ELA / Arts retreat (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) – Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts

Back to school carnival – Mathematics and Preparatory Sciences

ETK, TK, Grades 1-6 New In-Person Family Orientation (Provisional) (Events)

1st day of the school year! (GRHS events)

Schedule adjustment day for grades 9 to 12 (virtual) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Uniform Sale – John Burroughs Middle

New Teacher Orientation (Events) – John a. Sutter Middle

Grade 12 Parents’ Workshop – Applications

Technological workshops – City of San Fernando

Kinder Orientation / Orientacion de Kinder ID ZOOM: 857 2345 6938 (8 AM)

Textbook distribution – Volunteers needed (8:00 a.m.)

Welcome Week – Student Last Name NZ (8:00 a.m.)

Community Schools Summer Meeting – Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High (8 a.m.)

PTA Board Meeting – Arroyo Seco Museum Science (8:00 a.m.)

Staff Huddle (Virtual) (School calendar) (8h00)

Collection of textbooks for 7th grade students (events) (8:00 a.m.)

Grade 9 Orientation – Northridge Academy High (8:00 a.m.)

Orientation – Grade 6 (Events) – George Ellery Hale Charter Academy (8:00 a.m.)

Grade 7 Camp Emerson – Emerson Community Charter (8:00 a.m.)

Grade 12 Business Day (Events) – Abraham Lincoln Senior High (8:00 a.m.)

Collection of devices for levels 3, 4 and 5 (8:00 a.m.)

Orientation (last names starting from A to Z) (8:30 a.m.)

Kindergarten Orientation – Roscoe Elementary (8:30 am)

FLC Institute (Day One) (Events) – Foshay Learning Center (8:30 am)

Class of 2024 (6th year) Orientation (Events) (9 hrs)

Ashley ludwig About me: Ashley Ludwig has been an online news columnist and editor since 2007. Prior to joining Patch, she worked as an editor for Southwest Riverside's Valley News, both in print and online. She was the co-founder of the Southern California news conglomerate, DailySoCal.com – and before that, a freelance reporter for publications such as the North County Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, and Southwest Riverside News Network (SWRNN. com), and still owns the local Southern California Wine Country blog: TemeculaGrapevine.com. Ashley Ludwig has been working as a web writer since the late 1990s. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree. Wife and mother of two daughters, she is the author of several romantic thrillers. www.ashleyludwig.com Got a tip or suggestion for an upcoming Los Angeles Daily? Contact [email protected] anytime.

