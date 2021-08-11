These Bollywood movies are copies of other movies





Many movies are shot in Bollywood every year, some of them are such that people like them very much and people are also inspired by these movies. Whether it’s patriotism, comedy, but there are some of those movies that don’t have an original story, they’re a copy of a story from another movie. On this topic, today we are going to tell you about some of those Bollywood movies whose story is a copy of Hollywood movies. MIRACLE AND CHAK FROM INDIA The story of both films is about hockey. In the movie Miracle, where the team wants to win a medal at the Olympics, Chak De India’s team want to win the World Cup. It was shown in both films how they overcome all kinds of difficulties and show the world that if you are determined to do something, then nothing is difficult. We see Shahrukh Kurt Russell giving you the same speech. While the subplot of the two films is not the same and if you watch both films you will know how similar the story of these two is. A COMMON MAN AND A WEDNESDAY It’s very rare that another industry sees a Bollywood film, copies it and makes a movie. An ordinary man who also received the Sri Lankan Films Stars Academy Award. In Bollywood, her story was copied and made into a movie on Wednesday. Ben Kingsley played the main character in this film and Naseeruddin Shah played Ben Kingsley in A Wednesday. MUNNA BHAI MBBS AND ADAMS PATCH Munna Bhai MBBS is considered to be a blockbuster movie in India and its second part also came, in both parts where Sanjay Dutt was seen in the lead role. But Munna Bhai AM BBS is very similar to Robin Williams’ Patch Adams, if you watch these two movies you will know it. JO JEETA WOHI SIKANDAR AND THE RUPTURE Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was released in 1992 in which Aamir Khan played the main character. You will also be inspired by watching this film and you can learn a lot from it, but the story of this film is very similar to Breaking Away in 1979. There is a difference between the two films but the central theme of both is the same. Both films received a lot of love from audiences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womansera.com/these-bollywood-films-are-copy-of-other-films/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos