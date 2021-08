Television Academy is cutting back on Emmy guests by limiting nominees who can attend – The Hollywood Reporter

The Television Academy revealed Tuesday that “following discussions with health and safety experts” for LA County, the organization is limiting the number of nominees who will be allowed to attend the Emmy Awards on September 19 as well as ‘at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 19. 11 and 12. Although the invitations have only just been released, the reduction in the number of entrants who have received tickets means that nominated teams of three or more will be limited to a maximum of four tickets per nomination. “Unfortunately, this means that not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards,” the Academy said in its announcement. But officials will not be the ones to narrow the list. The statement goes on to note that the named teams will be responsible for handing out the tickets and determining who makes the cut. The decision will impact shows with the most nominations spread across a variety of categories, shows like The Crown, The Mandalorian, WandaVision, The Handmaid’s Tale, Saturday Night Live and Ted lasso, all shows that have 20 or more nods. It will also have an impact on the writing teams as well as the late night series, as these shows typically see huge groups of nominated talent attending. Also revealed today, TV Academy has chosen to move all ceremonies to the event deck at LA Live, located directly behind the Microsoft Theater, in order to use an “indoor / outdoor” setting that can accommodate more seating. socially distant. The space is what the Television Academy typically used for its post-Governors’ Ball celebrations, but those after the holidays have been cut this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The indoor / outdoor vibe is similar to what the Recording Academy achieved for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast. The move comes amid growing concerns and COVID-19 infections from the delta variant, which was cited as part of Tuesday’s post. “The health and safety of our candidates is of paramount importance,” continued the TV Academy in its press release. “Conversations are ongoing and we will provide more information as it becomes available.” Last week, TV Academy noted that a “very limited” red carpet will greet attendees upon their arrival on the show with about a dozen accredited outlets to cover talent arrivals and interview candidates on site. It is not known which outlets will be selected as the application process will take place in the coming days. A virtual media center will be set up in partnership with broadcast partner CBS to include more outlets and give them the ability to connect with the winners during the show, similar to what they achieved on the show. last year.

