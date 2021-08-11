The festival is live, online, indoors, outdoors

This summer’s Music on the Strait festival, back after a year-long hiatus, comes in many forms.

“We are delighted to be returning to creating live music,” said Port Angeles-born co-artistic director and violinist James Garlick.

With his collaborator Richard O’Neill, Garlick has organized six concerts: four at Maier Performance Hall at Peninsula College in Port Angeles and two at Trillium Woods Farm in Quilcene.

This Friday’s opening night is sold out, but music lovers can watch the performance of famous Takacs quartet, including violist O’Neill, live at 7 p.m. via musiconthestrait.com. Viewers wishing to register or comment on the progress of the concert can do so at facebook.com/musiconthestrait.

The program includes music by Ravel and Haydn as well as “The Girl and Death” by Schubert. Watching the live broadcast is free, donations are welcome.

Friday will be the first of four Music on the Strait shows to be presented live online.

On Saturday at 7 pm, the Takacs Quartet will return to Maier Hall with Jeremy Denk, a New York pianist “simply incomparable,” Garlick said. With the Takacs, Denk will play Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E flat major, Halvorsen’s Sarabande and a selection of works for solo piano.

There were only a few in-person concert tickets left on Tuesday via www.musiconthestrait.com. The performance will therefore be broadcast live on the festival’s website and Facebook page.

The same goes for the “Beethoven’s Late Birthday” celebration at 7:00 p.m. on August 20. This performance at Maier Hall presents Denk and two works by Beethoven: his String Trio in G and his last composition, the Sonata in C minor.

The August 21 festival finale, titled “Barn-Burning Brahms,” brings Denk to Maier Hall one last time.

Along with O’Neill, Garlick and cellist Ani Aznavoorian, Denk will perform Brahms’ Piano Quartet in G minor; the 7 p.m. concert also features Hindemith’s Sonata for Viola and Piano and Jessie Montgomery’s Duo for Violin and Cello.

All customers who attend Maier Hall concerts must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, Garlick said. Masks are also mandatory.

Concerts from Quilcène

Both Music on the Strait events at Quilcene, part of the Concerts in the Barn series, are free or paid at 2 p.m. this Sunday and next Sunday, August 22.

While seating inside the barn – located on the farm at 7360 Center Road – is almost all sold, there is room on the lawn.

Tickets, free, can be booked at concertsinthebarn.org.

Those who are seated inside the barn should be fully vaccinated, while guests who are not vaccinated or who prefer to be outside can set up picnic blankets and lawn chairs on the grass. . Live music will be streamed through amplifiers surrounding the barn, so people can hear it well wherever they are seated.

“I love the barn; I love this setting, ”Garlick said.

He and O’Neill, friends since first studying music as a child in Port Angeles and Sequim, can’t wait to resume two of Port Angeles’ music programs – the opening night and the festival finale. – in the two barn concerts.

O’Neill has a special connection with Concerts in the Barn. Without Alan Iglitzin, their founder, he might not have followed his path to music. Iglitzin was a mentor to young musicians, including O’Neill, who made his professional debut in the barn at the age of 15.

“My concert instrument, a rare and precious old Italian viola from the 16the century is also thanks to Alan, who used this viola for his concert career, ”said O’Neill, who won a Grammy Award earlier this year for his recording of the Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra of Christopher Theofanidis.

Music on the strait is a chance to experience the thrill of energy that only comes with live music, Garlick added.

Whether viewers are indoors, outdoors, or watching the livestream at home with their families, he said, “We really want everyone to be part of the experience live with us. We want that sense of community.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



