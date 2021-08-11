The 10 Best Riverdale Episodes So Far, According To Fans | Entertainment





Finally, Riverdale returns to its fifth season on August 11 with Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows, The CW’s first new teen episode in over four months. (At least we have some Comic-Con Scoop of Mdchen amick during this interruption.) Here’s what The CW has to say about Wednesday’s new installment: In the aftermath of the Hirams Prison Break (Marc Consuelos) prison, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to assemble the other convicts at large. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Bettys (Lili reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole sprouse) is missing. When Pénélope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) comes into the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is suspicious of his true intentions. But will Strange Bedfellows enter the absolute best pantheon Riverdale chapters? According to Show Skimmer given, here are the 10 highest-rated episodes of the series to date, presented in chronological order alongside rave reviews from IMDb users. (Series-wide spoilers below!) Season 1, Episode 12: Chapter Twelve: Anatomy of a Murder The penultimate hour of the first season reveals Jasons’ murderer, and he’s someone close to home to the Blossom family. The best twist in history, OMG, raved one IMDb reviewer. Season 1, Episode 13: Chapter Thirteen: The Sweet Afterlife In the Season 1 finale, Betty learns that she has another family member, Cheryl uncovers the truth about her family and Fred’s business (Luc Perry) responds to the commercial end of a chip. It’s crazy, it’s dark, but it’s Well, wrote a fan. Season 2, Episode 5: Chapter Eighteen: When a Stranger Calls As Alice (Amick) attacks the Southside in the local newspaper, Betty receives an ultimatum that threatens her closest friendships. Lili Reinhart just delivered her best performance yet, said an impressed viewer. Season 2, Episode 7: Chapter Twenty: Tales from the Dark Side As the Black Hood challenges the town of Riverdale to remain sinless for 48 hours under threat of violence, Betty thinks she knows the identity of the mysterious villain. It was a phenomenal episode, one fan commented on IMDb. It showed tremendous character development and was atmospheric and dark. Season 2, Episode 19: Chapter Thirty-Two: Prisoners After an incident at Riverdale High that raised tensions in town, Betty and Jughead sic the Black Hood on Chic (Hart denton). It was quick and held me on the edge of my seat, observed a spectator. Season 2, Episode 20: Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of Doubt Archie and Jughead attempt to defuse the Bulldog-Serpent feud as Fred and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) clash in a town hall debate. It was an intense and phenomenally directed episode, reads one fan review. Each person begins to show themselves as they really are as the veils of innocence and ignorance are lifted. Season 2, Episode 21: Chapter Thirty-Four: Judgment Day War breaks out between the Northside and the Southside, Veronica (Camila Mendes) discovers something shocking about Hiram, and Betty has a close encounter with the Black Hood. All I can say is if you were worried about the show slipping, then you don’t have to worry anymore, one viewer observed. Were all ready for a wild ride. Season 3, Episode 4: Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club Alice’s memories of playing Gryphons and Gargoyles in the 1990s trigger flashback scenes in which, according to one fan on IMDb, all of the actors played their parents so easily. Season 4, Episode 1: Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam Fred’s fate is revealed following the death of the cast (Perry was removed from the resuscitation system on March 4, 2019, after two successive hits), with Archie learning that his father died as a hero. I couldn’t think of a better, more respectful way to end the chapter on the life of Fred Andrews, one viewer exclaimed. Season 4, Episode 16: Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room After his surprise resurrection, Jughead and Betty get answers in the mysteries of Stonewall Prep. I just finished this episode and am really impressed, one fan wrote. Nothing beats a locked room mystery in my book. Riverdale, Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere, Wednesday August 11, 8 / 7c, The CW

