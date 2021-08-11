Animated Anthology features multiple MarvelExBulletin mashups



The Marvel Anthology Comic Book What if…? operated intermittently from 1977 to 1998; most of the time it was told by the mysterious Uatu the Watcher, an alien who kicked off each issue by choosing an established and familiar event (the formation of a super-team, say, or the death of a well-known supporting character. -loved) and present the reader with an alternate universe in which things have completely changed in ways big and small (a different hero joined this team, or this character is not dead).

If this all sounds like a dry, insular, and hopelessly wobbly storyteller to you, you are not a superhero comic reader. What if…? spoke directly and forcefully to fans by taking the central premise of the Marvel Universe that all of these characters and stories exist alongside each other, with events in a book sending ripples through each other and briefly even allowing it’s most voracious Marvel zombie to relax and enjoy a story outside of this sometimes oppressive continuity.

Said stories could describe thought experiments that appealed to very casual readers (“What if … Spider Man Had he joined the Fantastic Four? “) Or pose much more specialized alternatives that reward the hardcore obsessive AP-level knowledge of some of the less frequented narrative dead ends in the Marvel Universe (” What if … the war machine had Not Destroy the living laser? “).

It functioned as a kind of dump valve, providing creators and fans with a place to chronicle endless alternate stories from the Marvel Universe without the gravid omen that “real” storylines often imposed. The exercises best represented are the imagination which has revealed new sides to established characters by placing them in situations they could never experience in the pages of their own comics.

The new Disney + animated anthology What if…? made for the Marvel Cinematic Universe precisely what the original What if…? series made for the Marvel Comics universe. It’s bright, daring, intelligently written, and fluidly animated, and it features over 50 of the actors who have played various MCU characters on the big screen returning to voice them.



The series’ character designs are closely based on these original actors, and the animation often features a rotoscopic motion capture quality, which sometimes locates the series in the darkest depths of the bizarre valley. But the series takes full advantage of its status as an animated property in which the budget for special effects is unlimited and uses those effects in skillful and stylized flourishes.

It’s perfectly natural to want to go into any given episode knowing exactly what MCU storyline is about to change, and how. Cleverly, however, none of the three episodes made available to critics revealed the game up front in the episode title, for example. I would recommend going into each episode knowing as little as possible, as the creators purposely structured them with built-in red herrings and minor errors; the revelations of these twists are a big part of the appeal of this show.

Jeffrey Wright voices the shadow and the mysterious Uatu the Watcher, presenting each episode with the requisite omniscient detachment. It was widely publicized that the second episode features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final performance, reprising the role of T’Challa with all the warmth and conviction he embodied on screen. And while it can be confusing for the voices of the MCU actors to appear as briefly as many do here (credit Disney + money for bringing Stanley Tucci into a studio to deliver two lousy lines into a microphone. ), it gives the whole affair a familiarity that firmly grounds each episode.

Looking ahead to the debut of this series, there has been plenty of speculation that this could somehow advance or at least acknowledge the events of Disney + ‘s previous MCU show. Loki, that made a big deal out of the creation of a Marvel Multiverse and the looming threat to any existence that came with it. Here, however, the existence of a multiverse teeming with alternatives worlds (NOTE: the word “timeline”, so essential to the Loki series, never comes) seems a long established fact, and fairly trite at that. Uatu, sure, doesn’t sound too worried, but then, anyone with this guy’s fashion sense (a high Ming-the-Merciless collar, really? Before Labor Day?) Is probably quite unfazed.