Beyonce reveals that “new music is coming” | Entertainment





Beyonc has promised that new “music is coming” after spending “a year and a half” in the studio. The 39-year-old R&B superstar revealed she spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown locked in the studio creating new leads and now that the world is reopening after the worst of the pandemic, she is eager to reveal his songs to his fans. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for their Icon issue, she said: “With all the isolation and injustice of the past year, I think we’re all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh. again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to participate in nurturing this escape in any way I can. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half … Yes, the music is coming! “ Beyonc’s last solo studio album was Lemonade of 2016. Since that release, her other musical projects have been the collaborative LP Everything Is Love with her husband Jay-Z, the visual album ‘Black Is King’ and the soundtrack that she created for Disney’s 2019 remake of ‘The Lion King’. The “Halo” hitmaker was grateful for the time the coronavirus quarantine gave her as an artist because she is such a perfectionist when it comes to creating her songs. She explained, “Sometimes it takes me a year to personally search through thousands of sounds to find the right kick or snare. A chorus can have up to 200 harmonies stacked. nothing like the amount of love, passion and healing I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it’s just as exciting as when I was nine. “ Elsewhere in the interview, Beyonc explained how her own parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles, inspired her music career. The former Destiny’s Child singer said: “My mom has always been my queen and still is. She was always so strong and full of humanity. She worked 18 hours a day with callused hands and swollen feet. No matter how tired she was she was always professional, loving and caring.I try to run my job and run my business the same. “My dad constantly encouraged me to write my own songs and create my own vision. That’s why I wrote and produced at such a young age.”

