Bollywood movies focused on women who are commercial successes

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 3:22 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood movies focused on women who worked wonders at the box office Bollywood films have always revolved around male characters, featuring actresses as a sidekick in the frame who sits alongside the heroes to support it. But, as times changed, so did the Hindi cinema world, which began to make films much more suited to modern times. Today, many filmmakers have created stories focused on women who win the hearts of audiences who believe in equality. Gone are the days when women were presented as fragile and delicate, because people now like to see them fight against wrongdoing. Here are women-focused Bollywood movies that have been huge commercial successes and complete fun to watch on screen. Read ahead to find out more. Photo credit: YouTube

2 / 6 Queen Queen is a comedy-drama directed by Vikas Bahl, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around the main character, Rani, who leaves on her own for her honeymoon when her fiance refuses to marry her on their wedding day. Photo credit: YouTube

3 / 6 Pink Pink, a legal thriller, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, is a courtroom story that revolves around three girls (Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang) who fight with the help of a lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) against rich boys trying to assault them. Photo credit: YouTube

4 / 6 Raazi Raazi, a director of Meghna Gulzar, is a spy thriller, which is an adaptation of Harinder Sikkas’ best-selling novel Calling Sehmat, which tells the true story of a RAW agent played by Alia Bhatt on screen. Photo credit: YouTube

5 / 6 Dirty image The Vidya Balan The Dirty Picture star is a director by Milan Lutharia loosely based on the real events in the life of Southern celebrity Silk Smitha. The film received praise for showing that women are powerful in typically male society. Photo credit: YouTube

6 / 6 English French English Vinglish is a comedy-drama, directed by Gauri Shinde, with the late Sridevi as the main character. The plot of the film revolves around a married woman who is still looked down upon by her husband and children, until she decides to fend for herself and live her life as she wishes and learn the language. English to show them what she is capable of. Do. Photo credit: YouTube

