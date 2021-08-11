Entertainment
Shortcut Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Paramount +
A new streaming service, Paramount +, is officially launched in Australia today.
here is your Shortcut Guide to the new service.
What is Paramount +?
It’s the new streaming service owned by US media giant ViacomCBS.
In the classic turducken style of the global mega-corporation, they also have:
- Paramount Pictures
- Show time
- Nickelodeon
- MTV
- Central comedy
They too has own Australian network 10, So it will replace the existing online streaming app of 10 10 All access.
Urgghh another streaming service ?!
Yes. It’s joining a fairly small list streaming offers in Australia.
It will try to capture the attention (and the wallets) of Australians already invested in Netflix, Stan, Disney +, iView, Binge, Apple TV +, Kayo, you see.
What shows does he have?
To begin with, it will take all shows as 10 All Access already had.
But he will also have a lot of content created by other networks property of ViacomCBS.
So you can expect TV shows like South Park, Broad City, the iCarly reboot, Kamp Koral, Dexter, NCIS, and The Big Bang Theory.
Its library of upcoming shows includes new seasons of Dexter, the Halo series, the Yellowstone spin-off 8Y: 1883, and the new Rugrats.
The service will also have Paramount’s fairly comprehensive film catalog, including The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Mission: Impossible, Transformers, and Indiana Jones.
I watched those on other streaming services however
Remember the launch of Disney +, but you could still watch Disney stuff on other services for a little while?
This is pretty much the case here.
There are other agreements in place that will keep some of these elements on other services for a period of time(although some, like Dexter, have already disappeared from their old homes). But eventually, expect them all to come together under the Paramount + banner once the contracts are completed in Australia.
Another reason I might want it?
Australian football fans will be at my place here.
Paramount + will be the broadcast home for the A-League, W-League and FFA Cup.
In addition, it will also be able to display a number of Matildas and Socceroos matches.
Some of these games will be broadcast on Network 10, but the full offering will be broadcast on the new service.
How much does it cost? Can I get a free trial?
This is on the cheapest side streaming deals in Australia right now, reaching $ 8.99 per month.
That’s less than the more exy Disney + deals ($ 11.99 per month), but a bit more than cheaper deals like AmazonPrime Video ($ 6.99 per month).
It is worth noting that other streaming services in Australia attracted viewers with a lower price before hiking it further down the road.
Interestingly, the The US version of the service offers a cheaper tier at US $ 4.99 ($ 6.79) which still has ads. In Australia, there is only one pricing option.
If you are not sure you want to take the plunge, Paramount + will have a seven day free trial before charging you for access.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-11/guide-to-paramount-plus-shows-price/100367094
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]