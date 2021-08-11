Shortcut Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Paramount +

A new streaming service, Paramount +, is officially launched in Australia today.

here is your Shortcut Guide to the new service.

What is Paramount +?

It’s the new streaming service owned by US media giant ViacomCBS.

In the classic turducken style of the global mega-corporation, they also have:

Paramount Pictures

Show time

Nickelodeon

MTV

Central comedy

They too has own Australian network 10, So it will replace the existing online streaming app of 10 10 All access.

Urgghh another streaming service ?!

Gone are the days when Netflix was the only streaming service on the market. ( Unsplash: freestocks.org )

Yes. It’s joining a fairly small list streaming offers in Australia.

It will try to capture the attention (and the wallets) of Australians already invested in Netflix, Stan, Disney +, iView, Binge, Apple TV +, Kayo, you see.

What shows does he have?

To begin with, it will take all shows as 10 All Access already had.

But he will also have a lot of content created by other networks property of ViacomCBS.

Broad City is one of the shows that will be available on Paramount +. ( Central comedy )

So you can expect TV shows like South Park, Broad City, the iCarly reboot, Kamp Koral, Dexter, NCIS, and The Big Bang Theory.

Its library of upcoming shows includes new seasons of Dexter, the Halo series, the Yellowstone spin-off 8Y: 1883, and the new Rugrats.

The service will also have Paramount’s fairly comprehensive film catalog, including The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Mission: Impossible, Transformers, and Indiana Jones.

Paramount’s in-depth movie library will be available on the new streaming service. ( Paramount Pictures )

I watched those on other streaming services however

Remember the launch of Disney +, but you could still watch Disney stuff on other services for a little while?

This is pretty much the case here.

There are other agreements in place that will keep some of these elements on other services for a period of time(although some, like Dexter, have already disappeared from their old homes). But eventually, expect them all to come together under the Paramount + banner once the contracts are completed in Australia.

Another reason I might want it?

Australian football fans will be at my place here.

Many clashes with Matildas will be on Paramount +

Paramount + will be the broadcast home for the A-League, W-League and FFA Cup.

In addition, it will also be able to display a number of Matildas and Socceroos matches.

Some of these games will be broadcast on Network 10, but the full offering will be broadcast on the new service.

How much does it cost? Can I get a free trial?

This is on the cheapest side streaming deals in Australia right now, reaching $ 8.99 per month.

That’s less than the more exy Disney + deals ($ 11.99 per month), but a bit more than cheaper deals like AmazonPrime Video ($ 6.99 per month).

It is worth noting that other streaming services in Australia attracted viewers with a lower price before hiking it further down the road.

Interestingly, the The US version of the service offers a cheaper tier at US $ 4.99 ($ 6.79) which still has ads. In Australia, there is only one pricing option.

If you are not sure you want to take the plunge, Paramount + will have a seven day free trial before charging you for access.