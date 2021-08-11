Emmy Awards Reduced Due To COVID Problems | Entertainment





Not all Emmy nominees will be able to attend the awards ceremony. The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards will take place on September 19, a week after the Creative Arts Emmys on September 11 and 12, but ceremonies for both have been reduced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emmys – slated to be hosted by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer – will now be held outdoors and tickets have been limited. A statement on the Emmys website explained, “We are delighted to welcome the live audience to the Emmys again this year. However, following discussions with Los Angeles County health and safety experts and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we need to further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on September 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on September 19. “Although the invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to a maximum of four tickets per nomination. Unfortunately, this means that not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards. “We recommend that members of the nominated teams coordinate with each other and identify how they will allocate their four tickets before completing the RSVP form. The Television Academy will contact all nominated teams who have already responded by requesting more than four tickets. “ The decision to award just four tickets for each production will mean that some nominees from shows such as’ The Crown ‘,’ The Mandalorian ‘,’ WandaVision ‘,’ The Handmaids Tale ‘,’ Saturday Night Live ‘and’ Ted Lasso ‘, all of whom have 20 or more nominations, will be absent. To protect against COVID-19 Delta Variant, Emmy ceremonies will be held outdoors. The statement continued, “Additionally, the Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the creative arts, on The Event Deck at LA LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide the opportunity for use an ‘indoor / outdoor’ and more socially distanced audience seats. “The health and safety of our candidates is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing and we will contact you for further information. Thank you for your understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 Delta variant.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/emmy-awards-downsized-due-to-covid-concerns/article_ee01cf78-7a22-51cc-ae3d-4ea8a0529f23.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos