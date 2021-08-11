Did you know that Akshay Kumar is the only actor across Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood who hasn’t flopped for 6 years?

A successful Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar is currently one of the busiest stars in Bollywood, always juggling between filming and promoting his films. While the hunk has delivered box office hits and blockbusters over the past few years, you’d be surprised to learn that his last flop was in 2015. Well, can you guess this movie, it’s Brothers , which also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film was Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton’s remake with Warrior. As Brothers took a grand opening, negative reviews hampered the film’s collections. It was co-produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Also read – Bell Bottom: Did you know that Akshay Kumar’s spy film was inspired by those actual Indian Airlines flight hijackings in the 80s?

But after that, we saw Akki deliver movies, where every movie hit the BEP (breakeven point) and some of them turned out to be blockbusters. These films included Airlift, Jolly LLB 2, Gold, Mission, Mangal, Good Newwz, Housefull 4 and others. Also Read – The Lunchbox and Shakuntala Devi Casting Director Seher Aly Latif Passes Away; Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and more stars express grief

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom, which also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in key roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller is slated to hit screens on August 19 and will face Hollywood greats Fast and Furious 9 at the box office. It will also be released in 3D formats in selected theaters. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. So, are you excited for this business? Tweet us @bollywood_life. Also Read – Hush Hush: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami Come Together for All-Female-Led Web Series on Women’s Day

