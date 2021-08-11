Neal Conan, journalist who covered wars and presented live broadcasts for NPR, dies at 71

Siegel remembered Conan as the first person he worked with who produced great radio with ambient sound and topicality. He was also a voracious reader with eclectic interests. He had a masterful knowledge of military history, comics and baseball, he noted.

From his first role with ATCConan was then NPR correspondent in New York and then in London. He covered the first Gulf War in Iraq, hosted live programming and special coverage, and worked in off-mic roles as an EP in ATC, foreign editor, editor and news director.

During the last days of the 1991 Gulf War, Conan was among a group of journalists who were captured by the Iraqi Republican Guard and held for a week.

Although Siegel, a good friend of Conan, describes him as a very funny, quick and talented guy, colleagues at NPR knew him as a difficult task master who could be gruff.

He didn’t suffer from fools, said John Ogulnik, a former NPR producer and editor who worked with Conan when he was the head of Talk about the nation. Conan hosted the talk show from September 2001 until it was canceled in 2013.

During TOTNIn the last few months on the air, Ogulnik has been writing Conans billboards every day. The host would roughly gut them and rewrite them, Ogulnik recalls.

Ted Clark, editor of ATC in the late 1970s, remembers when a production assistant working her first day on the show brought a script to Conan. He tore it up and sent it back, he said.

Neal wasn’t hot and fuzzy, Clark told Current. He had a very lively temperament of which I was the beneficiary on a few occasions. But it was still about the show. He was a tough boss and held journalists and producers to very high standards.

Conan began his radio career at the age of 17 volunteering at Pacificas New York City, WBAI-FM, first as an operator and announcer. After switching to reporting, Conan contributed to WBAI’s coverage of the Vietnam War and the anti-war movement. At one point I was convinced to say I had covered more protests than anyone on the planet, he said. Hana Ho!, the magazine of Hawaiian Airlines.

Conan was among WBAI alumni who refused to mention their Pacifica roots in official NPR biographies.

Conan, top center, with a team of WBAI producers and engineers in the early 1970s. He started on radio as a volunteer operator and announcer for Pacifica station.

In high school, Robert Krulwich, who would also switch from Pacifica to NPR, took the bus with Conan to the elite Riverdale Country School in the Bronx. The school’s mission was to prepare its graduates for college, but Conan decided not to pursue college, which Krulwich said was odd.

Neal was somewhat of a self-taught person, Krulwich said. He could learn things on his own quite comfortably. He wasn’t afraid of it. He never particularly lived by the rules that were created around him and for him. He lived alone [rules].

Although Conan had shoulder-length hair as a teenager, Krulwich said: He wasn’t counter-cultural, he wasn’t a political radical.

Conan was a close friend of the late Steve Post, the WBAI radio host who pursued a career at WNYC in New York City. In his memoirs, Playing in the FM band, Post wrote about how Conan called on WBAI listeners to act in September 1971. An Avis employee in upstate New York refused to release a rental car booked by Paul Fischer, so WBAI’s news director, who was on his way to cover what would become a bloody uprising at Attica State Prison.

As a public service, Conan offered the phone number for Avis’ offices in Albany, Post said. Half an hour later, Fischer was on his way in a brand new Dodge Swinger. The phone lines to Avis’ offices in Albany were on hold for two hours, after which they phoned WBAI and begged us to call the dogs.

War zone report

The following spring, in April 1972, Conan and Fischer traveled to Northern Ireland to cover the violent clashes between Protestant loyalists and Catholics. The 91-minute radio documentary they co-produced, A month of bloody Sundays, won a foreign press club award in 1972.

During this visit to Northern Ireland, Conan and Fischer were in the vicinity of a number of bombings. On April 8, 1972, the two journalists were in front of the Europa Hotel in Belfast, evacuated under a bomb threat. When the bomb went off, they each had duct tape rolling on opposite ends of the street.

Some 20 years later, Conan had another heartbreaking experience in covering armed conflict when he, along with Chris Hedges of the New York Times, was captured by the Iraqi Republican Guard towards the end of the 1991 Gulf War. Conan and Hedges were investigating reports of a Shiite rebellion centered in Basra, Iraq, when they were arrested.

The two were among three dozen journalists who were captured and eventually parked in a Baghdad hotel before being handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross and taken by bus to Jordan.

When Conan returned to the United States, he resisted pressure from NPR management to have the story of his ordeal aired as soon as possible.

He felt extremely indebted to Chris [Hedges] and did not want to walk on his retelling of the story, recalled Siegel. He wouldn’t have scratched Hedges on it. He just wouldn’t. It was a measure of character and loyalty to someone who helped him stay sane and alive during a pretty frightening experience.

He seemed to have changed after his capture by the Iraqis, Ogulnik said. I felt he was a more patient, a little softer person. Ogulnik worked with Conan on live coverage of national political party conventions in the 1990s and the Clinton impeachment hearings in 1998.

Conan was studious in preparing for the live broadcasts. You knew Neal was studying his briefing book, reading up on everyone who was [a guest] that day, Ogulnuik said. When Neal was sitting at the anchor, you knew things were under control.

When TOTN came out of the air Conan declined an offer to become an older statesman on Here Now, the magazine that NPR co-produced with Bostons WBUR as the replacement of talk shows. Instead, he bought a house on Kohala Mountain in Hawaii, where he started producing. Pacific News Minute for Hawaii Public Radio. The under two-minute voice series featured analysis of military and political developments in the Pacific Basin and aired from 2015 to 2019.

In early 2017, Conan launched a radio series and podcast Truth, politics and power with former NPR Ogulnik colleagues Sue Goodwin and Argin Hutchins. The interview series was initially funded by an HPR auditor. Over 80 stations broadcast it on occasion, and NPR has added the show to its SiriusXM channel.

This ancient April TOTN staff members held a Zoom meeting for former colleagues to say goodbye to Conan, who had told friends about his terminal illness in a Facebook post. Ted Koppel, former ABC News host World news tonight, joined the call and praised Conans’ abilities as an interviewer.

I’ve done a few interviews over the years and I have to tell you, Neal, that I have never met someone who is a better interviewer than you, Koppel said. Whether it was baseball, politics or foreign affairs, whatever topic you told me about, I always felt you knew more than I did.

On stage, smiling and grooving

Conan channeled his skills as a broadcaster in pursuit of his personal interests.

Before joining TOTN, Conan took time off to work as a play-by-play announcer for the Aberdeen Arsenal, a minor league baseball team from Maryland.

It wasn’t going to help his career suddenly become a baseball announcer. He just knew that was what he wanted to do, Krulwich observed.

Conan wrote about the experience in his book, Play By Play: Baseball, Radio and Last Chance League Life.

He has also collaborated with the Galilei Ensemble, a Maryland-based group that performs early, largely Celtic music. For more than 20 years, he read prose and poetry to groups, accompanying musically hundreds of performances across the country.

Her readings were beautiful and her timing was amazing, said Carolyn Surrick, a musician and poet who recruited Conan to work with the ensemble. We got standing ovations the whole time. You should have seen him on stage, smiling and grooving to the music. I think he loved it.

Some of the performances used photos provided by the Hubble Space Telescope Institute and National Geographic. In others, Conan read poems by Surricks that had been inspired by his experiences playing music for wounded veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital in Bethesda.

When Conan toured with the Galilei Ensemble, he enjoyed meeting TOTN listeners during post-concert receptions. Sometimes he visits local stations and talks with their donors.

When the set was in Cora, Wyo., Surrick introduced Conan to Gretel Ehrlich, a writer who owned a house there. They hit it off right away and finally got married. The couple divided their time between Wyoming and Conans’ Hawaii home, where they grew macadamia nuts on 5 acres.

In addition to Ehrlich, Conan is survived by a son and daughter from his previous marriage to former NPR host Liane Hansen. Sunday weekend edition.