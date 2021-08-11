The lines between the south and Bollywood are blurry, according to Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, director Vishnu

Text size:

New Delhi: The boundaries between regional cinema and Bollywood films are slowly blurring and the advent of over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime are contributing to that growth, cast members Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and director Vishnu Varadhan.

In a conversation with ThePrint editor-in-chief Shekhar Gupta, editor-in-chief Ruhi Tewari and special correspondent Apoorva Mandhani at ” Unexpectedly “, the three talked about their next movie Shershaah, a biopic about Captain Vikram Batra who was killed during the Kargil War, and the future of Bollywood after the pandemic, among others.

Varadhan, who mainly worked on Tamil and Telugu films and made his Bollywood debut with this film, spoke about South Indian technicians and their increased employment in the Hindi film industry.

“This wedding has been going on for years, with technicians coming from here (South India) and actors from there (North India), he said.

Malhotra agreed, saying there had been a change in production standards over the past five years.

The lines are so blurry when it comes to technicians, directors and actors. Maybe not in the lead roles because there is a huge language barrier, but all the other departments have (this diversity), he said.

Malhotra also explained how OTT platforms are a liberating way to make movies and shows judged for their content and performance.

On the making of an army film

Describing the character of Captain Batra, Malhotra said he feels responsible for the role.

I felt I had to do my best, because for his family, it’s not just a movie, he said.

Meanwhile, Advani, who plays Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema, said she was moved by Cheemas’ patience and support for the late captain.

Army wives are always an afterthought after hearing the news of someone taking breaks, Advani said.

The goal with Shershaah, Varadhan said, was to make a film as authentic as possible about a war hero without glorifying or dramatizing the events.

We traveled across the country and researched for months before we could even start writing the screenplay, he said.

Beyond “Shershaah”

The three also discussed other issues plaguing the film industry, from censorship to mental health.

Comedy is a volatile profession, but to say it causes more mental health problems than other jobs isn’t fair. It may seem like this because we lead very public lives, Malhotra said at the event.

When Indian cinema will produce films like Full Metal Jacket, a 1987 American war film by Stanley Kubrick that criticizes the military, Varadhan said more than a matter of time, it is a matter of intention.

I think it has to do with your exposure and your desire to make these kinds of films, Varadhan said, adding that one should make such films first and then deal with whatever comes with it.

