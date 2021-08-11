‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’ hosted by the late actor Vivek to stream on OTT





Hosted by the late actor-comedian Vivek and actor Shiva, LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’s lineup includes Premgi Amaren, Abhishek Kumar, Baggy, Sathish and Pugazh, among others.

After the release of the Amazon Prime Videos comedy series LOL: Hasse Toh Phase earlier this year, the Over-the-Top (OTT) platform announced that the Tamil version of the series will air on Amazon Prime Video. The Unscripted Reality Comedy Series LOL: Enga Siri Paappom will be released posthumously as it is hosted by Vivek, the late actor-comedian and Padma Shri recipient, alongside actor-comedian Shiva. The show was shot before the first ones died. Funded by SOL Production Pvt Ltd, the series will feature 10 Tamil comedians including Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powers tar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan) and Syama Harini argue. The winner of the reality show will receive a cash prize worth Rs. 25 Lakh. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting August 27. Speaking of the experience of co-hosting the series with the late actor Vivek and the time he spent working with him, Tamizh Padam Celebrity Shiva said in a statement, LOL- Enga Siri Paappom is very close to my heart as it was my last shoot with a legendary actor and my favorite artist, Vivek Sir. With its versatility and charm, Vivek Sir has already added that extra dose of fun making this show a healthy entertainer. I had a wonderful time co-hosting the show with him. Aparna Purohit, who heads India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, also spoke about the late actor-comedian Vivek and his role in the series. It is a moment of emotion for us. While we have yet to come to terms with his loss, we feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Vivek Sir. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is a special tribute to him and his fans. Vivek Sir will continue to live on in our hearts and memories, she noted. Hosted by Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi, the Hindi version of the reality TV series, LOL: Hasse anyway Phase, pre-married in April of this year. The list of competitors included Aditi Mittal, Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta and Sunil Grover, among others. The late actor Vivek deceased in Chennai at the age of 59 on April 17 this year due to cardiac arrest. Watch the teaser for ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’ here: READ: From comedy club to comedy star: Actor Vivek’s humble beginnings ALSO READ: “Take diversion”: 13 unforgettable comedy scenes from Vivek

