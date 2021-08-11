Longtime NPR Talk of the Nation host Neal Conan dies at 71

Neal Conan is leaving the studio after signing for the last time as host of “Talk of the Nation”. He was greeted with a standing ovation from the newsroom. Kainaz Amaria / NPR

Neal Conan, who spent 36 years on National Public Radio and 11 years as a Talk of the Nation host, died Tuesday in Hawaii from glioblastoma at the age of 71.

I met Neal almost 50 years ago at a desperate little FM radio station in New York City, WRVR. Neal spent much of what would have been his college years, if he had attended, working at New York City’s non-commercial Pacifica radio station, WBAI, where he got his first radio job. as an engineer.

When I first knew him, when we were hosting a WRVR news program together, he was wearing a railway engineer hat. “They don’t make announcer caps,” he explained.

The Neal I knew was funny, intelligent, and 100% radio, with incurable curiosity and the silvery voice of an Irish tenor.

Last year a few of us NPR alumni got together on Zoom and took turns explaining what got us hooked on the radio. Neal did not invoke the great oracles of information broadcast by our youth. He was a high school student and spent a lot of time at his doctor father’s office who, Neal said, “had an FM radio so he could play easy-to-listen music to muffle his patients’ cries.”

But it was on this radio that he heard something different from WBAI, a public radio station in the middle of a fundraising campaign.

How he came across public radio

People didn’t talk like people on the radio, he recalls in a 2007 interview with Public Radio Arizonas Wavelength magazine. I came across this amazing conversation where people were telling really bad jokes and laughing. You heard female voices (very unusual at the time). You heard the accents of the Midwest and Brooklyn, passionate people who cared about what they were doing and wanted to get involved me.

Neal Conan at a 2006 Talk of the Nation staff meeting. Jacques Coughlin

He went to work there shortly after.

And in 1977, he joined NPR, where he held an astonishing variety of jobs. He has been the executive producer and executive producer of All Things Considered on several occasions. In 1987, he led the cover of NPR for a year as chief information officer.

As a journalist and host, he has covered confirmation hearings for Supreme Court candidates, two Olympics, the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and presidential debates. Abroad, he has won several awards for his coverage of the wars in the Middle East and the conflicts in Northern Ireland.

In the closing days of the Gulf War in 1991, while reporting from southern Iraq in the US battle for the liberation of Kuwait, he was captured by the Iraqi Republican Guard and taken hostage for a week, with New York Times reporter Chris Hedges.

How he combined his love of radio and baseball

Among Neal’s passions were military history, comics, and perhaps most importantly baseball. (Especially the New York Yankees.)

His love of the game was such that he took a sabbatical in 2000 to fulfill his dream, but took radio with him working as Minor League Baseball Announcer for the Maryland Aberdeen Arsenal team.

He didn’t produce a dream career, but he did produce his book, Play by Play: Baseball, Radio and life in the faint hope league.

Neal experienced radio at work and at home. He was married to Liane hansen which has hosted NPRs Weekend Edition Sunday for many years. This marriage ended in divorce, but together they raised two children, Connor and Casey.

Neal’s most important role at NPR was to host the daily Talk of the Nation radio show. He tried the job the week that began September 10, 2001, in what became a crash course: September 11 was Neals’ second day on the job.

His time in the baseball world, he said, was surprisingly great training for those long, demanding days. Having to give play-by-play commentary for three-hour matches, Neal said to Los Angeles Times in October 2001, “gave me a lot more stamina, a lot more ability to think from the top of my head.”

Talking about the nation has been cancelled when NPR pulled out of talk show production in 2013 and Neal left the network. True to his predictable unpredictability, he went to Hawaii to become a macadamia nut grower. He lived there the last years of his life with his wife, writer Gretel Ehrlich, as well as at her home in Montana and Wyoming.

NPR’s Richard L. Harris (left to right), Ira Glass, Robert Siegel, and Neal Conan are pictured in Bright Moment in 1986. Art Silverman / NPR

Inevitably, of course, there was still radio in his life.

In Hawaii, he worked on Hawaii Public Radio as a commentator on Pacific News Minute. When then-President Donald Trump entered the White House, he returned to national airwaves to give historical and political context to the new administration with a program called Truth, politics and power.

On his 70th birthday in 2019, Neal received bad news: he had a malignant brain tumor. He would go to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for treatment, where the prognosis was never encouraging. But his friends and fans were hopeful that he could somehow pull this one off.

How he wanted us to remember

Earlier this year, he sat down with his nephew, former NPR reporter JJ Sutherland, for a lengthy interview about his life.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, Neal replied:

“I was fortunate enough to be part of establishing what I think is now a really important news organization in this country, and for NPR News to have grown so far from the organization that it was when I joined it and became so important. And there has never been a more important time for an independent news organization in this country than right now. So this is, I think more than anything, what for I would like to be remembered. “

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.