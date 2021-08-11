Independence Day 2021: These Bollywood songs will evoke a sense of patriotism in you! | Cultural news





India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year on August 15 (Sunday). So the theme for this year’s Independence Day is Nation First, Always First. Even Bollywood has, time and time again, ensured that its films continue to inspire people by showing patriotic content. Some of the songs created by music maestros in the entertainment industry expressed the emotions of Indians with appropriate lyrics and rhythms. To make this day even more special, we’re bringing you some of the songs that have moved our country folk and should be on your playlist this August 15th. Looked: Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Sung by B Praak and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, “Teri Mitti” by “Kesari” is one of the most beloved patriotic songs of the year. It broke the 100 million views mark on YouTube in July. The song focuses on the life of a soldier, his feelings for the country, his love and more. Ae Watan (Raazi)

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal star “Raazi” has become one of the most successful films of 2018. The song “Ae Watan” sung by Sunidhi Chauhan is sure to delight your heart. The song thoroughly expresses Alias’s warmth and respect for her mother nation, India, while in Pakistan, after her marriage to Vicky. Challa (Uri: the surgical strike)

Vicky Kaushal’s star “Uri” is one of the most successful films of 2019. Based on the surgical strike carried out by the Indian military across the border, the film was well received by the public. Sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan and Shashwat Sachdev, “Challa” is a new take on popular Punjabi folk song, with a patriotic twist. A perfect choice to play on this independence day. Bharat (Manikarnika)

‘Bharat’ is a melodious song about patriotism and dedication to one’s country. The song features Manikarnika from her childhood until she grew up to be a woman. It’s also a look at how she came to be Jhansi’s Queen, her fight against the British and more. ‘Bharat’ is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and the music for the song is given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The lyrics are written by Prasoon Joshi. Jaaga Hindustan (Gold)

Sung by Amaal Malik and KK, the song ‘Jaaga Hindustan’ from ‘Gold’ is about the identity that the tricolor has given us as Indians, making us proud and hearts filled with love for its kind gesture of our country. Well, we hope the playlist matches the feelings of the moment and makes you proud of your country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/culture/independence-day-2021-these-bollywood-songs-will-evoke-a-feeling-of-patriotism-in-you-2383932.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos