Actor Jamal Trulove lends his support to District Attorney Chesa Boudin in recall





By Elina Lingappaa SAN FRANCISCO, CA Actor in The last black man in San Francisco, Jamal Trulove, spoke out in favor of District Attorney Chesa Boudin as he faces a recall effort organized by the Tories. Trulove, who was recently recognized in 2019 for his major role as Kofi in The last black man in San Francisco, published his support for Boudin in a letter in the San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper. San Franciscans are at a crossroads, where we must decide whether criminal justice and police reform is moving forward or backward, he wrote. Boudins’ accomplishments are vast and underestimated, says Trulove, especially given the circumstances of the pandemic. Trulove explicitly highlights the accomplishments of DAs regarding victims’ rights, shrinking youth in the prison system, advocating for salaried workers and restitution funds, and eliminating the cash bond. All of these advances symbolize huge progress in Truloves’ eyes, and he insists it is time for San Francisco to embrace criminal justice reform and progressive prosecution. The Boudins platform is also of personal importance to Trulove, who experienced first-hand the shortcomings of the justice system. Trulove spent more than six years in prison after being falsely accused of murder in 2007. Although he was acquitted in 2015 and received a settlement in 2019, his passion for the justice system remains. As someone who was accused of murder by police and wrongly convicted, losing years of my life, I knew firsthand how much we needed a change in this city, he said. Trulove’s track record stands in direct contrast to those leading the recall effort, and he believes Boudins’s term angered those who preferred the status quo. They know they can’t win a real election, so they tried to take back power by pouring money into a lie-fueled reminder. Trulove’s claim about the recall effort was echoed by many, including Boudin himself. Trulove is one of a series of public figures who have spoken out against what many see as an attack on the democratic process in order to replace progressive officials with more conservative ones. The recall effort is led by those who only care about getting back to a system where they decide and the only voices that matter are those of the rich and powerful, Trulove wrote passionately. The recall effort is one of many progressive elected officials nationally opposed.

