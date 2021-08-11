In two weeks, a new governor of New York





Weather situation: Partly sunny, but watch out for showers. Raised in the ’90s, although it would appear to be 100 or more, and heat warnings are in place for today and tomorrow. Parking on the alternative side: In effect until Sunday (Feast of the Assumption).

He was on the way to a fourth term as governor and in a position to perhaps reach a higher post. But as he was shrouded in a sexual harassment scandal and other controversies, the bright prospects faded.

Then, on Tuesday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced his resignation. Given the circumstances, the best way for me to help now is to step back and let the government take power again, Cuomo said. And so that’s what I’m going to do. [Read more about Mr. Cuomos resignation and listen to The Dailys episode on the news.] Here’s what you need to know: Mr. Cuomos falls stunned Albany. Mr. Cuomos’ resignation will take effect in 13 days. In his speech on Tuesday, Mr Cuomo said he took full responsibility for his actions, but denied ever touching anyone inappropriately. His fall was an astonishing reversal of fortune, having ruled with an outsized presence for more than a decade. Mr Cuomo had become one of the country’s best-known leaders in the early months of the pandemic, a foil for then-President Donald J. Trump. But the state attorney general’s report last week, which found he had sexually harassed 11 women, left him increasingly isolated.

When asked if Mr. Cuomo could run again, State Senator Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat from Nassau County, replied that I absolutely do not think so. A woman will rule New York for the first time. Kathy Hochul, the Lieutenant Governor, will be sworn in to replace Mr. Cuomo. She will become the first woman to rule New York State. Since joining the governing team in 2014, Ms Hochul, 62, has largely operated in the dark. But she has established deep reservoirs of political goodwill, making it a point to visit each of New York’s 62 counties each year. [Learn more about Ms. Hochul and her path in politics.] She must now quickly build a cabinet, work out an agenda and grapple with the remaining two weeks of Mr Cuomos’ tenure. Reactions around New York have been mixed. The response from most politicians was generally a sigh of relief. Few thanked Mr. Cuomo for his years of service. Some could barely contain their joy. Several elected officials who should have voted to impeach Mr. Cuomo and convict him were surprised by his decision to step down and some still wanted to move forward on the impeachment. If Mr. Cuomo were convicted, he could again be banned from serving in the state. Here are some more stories from my colleagues about Mr. Cuomos’ resignation and what it means: Keeping Your Head Against Enemies and Asking for Time: In the Last Days of Cuomos

Like New York Public Schools Receive New Murals, the creation of the artwork offers the students the opportunity to reconnect. [Chalkbeat New York] And finally: A puppet festival returns The Timess Laurel Graeber writes: After more than a year of crises linked to the pandemic, Manuel Antonio Morn wanted to give New York a gift. He envisioned something light and uplifting, but as stimulating and varied as the city itself. The answer? Puppets. But there is nothing here to make you giggle or roll your eyes. the International Puppet Fringe Festival NYC, which begins today and includes more than 50 shows and events, more than a dozen short films and five accompanying exhibitions, including Puppets of New York at the Museum of the City of New York, is far from a children’s party. The path to Governor Cuomos’ resignation Map 1 of 6 Covid-19 Controversy retirement home. The Cuomo administration is also criticized for underestimating the number of nursing home deaths caused by Covid-19 in the first half of 2020, a scandal that deepened after a Times investigation found that assistants rewrote the health department report to hide the real number. Efforts to hide the death toll. Interviews and unearthed documents in April revealed that aides had repeatedly overruled state health officials by publishing the true death toll in nursing homes for months. Several senior health officials have resigned in response to governors’ overall handling of the pandemic, including the rollout of the vaccine. Will Cuomo still be impeached? The state assembly opened an impeachment inquiry in March. But after Mr Cuomo announced his resignation, it was unclear whether the Assembly would go ahead with its impeachment process. If Mr. Cuomo were to be indicted and convicted, he could again be barred from holding public office. The false perception in the United States is that the puppet is just for children or to be used for education, Morning, the artistic director of the festival, said in an interview with Clemente Soto Vlez Cultural and Educational Center, the programming hub of the Lower East Side. It’s something that I fight every day.

This festival, which offers 60 percent of its performances for free (tickets for the rest are $ 15 each), can help win over skeptics. Although Morn founded Puppet Fringe NYC as a biennial in 2018, Covid-19 prevented its 2020 edition, this version is almost twice the size of the original and essentially a rebirth. Kicking off Wednesday with the first Puppet Week NYC, which includes five days of live events, the festival runs through August 31, mostly in virtual form, with performances from countries like India, Israel, Argentina, Spain, South Korea and Côte d’Ivoire. . He represents the entire immigrant philosophy of the Lower East Side, channeled through the lens of those other citizens who are puppets, said Liberty O. War, the executive director of Clemente. This year’s festival will also have puppet building workshops, including four for adults. Its Wednesday, let out your inner child. Metropolitan newspaper: Pepsi-Cola sign

Dear Diary: It was a rainy night, and I was on my way home from a date in Brooklyn. I contemplated the return trip to Manhattan and treated myself to a shared ride. The car took another runner. As he climbed up, I picked up my headphones and prepared to spend the trip in pleasant silence.

Then he started to talk. What brings you to Brooklyn? he said. A date, I said with a wink, pleased with myself. He asked how we had met. With a sigh, I mentioned a dating app. We started to moan on the dating scene. It’s all about apps these days, and no one is confident enough to strike up a conversation. No more classic New York encounters. We spent the next 40 minutes talking about our work, our life in New York, our plans for the weekend. He made me smile and I made him laugh. Everything calmed down and we watched the rain hit the window. I had the view of the river and my eyes went to the Pepsi-Cola sign. It’s so funny, isn’t it? I said. He asked what was so funny. I realized I didn’t know, so I said, New York. He accepted. We stopped at his stop. Well I don’t think it’s gonna work with the boy from Brooklyn, he said with a smile. You will never be able to follow this route. Virginie girard Illustrated by Agnès Lee. Read more about the metropolitan agenda here. New York Today is published on weekdays around 6 a.m. register here to receive it by email. You can also find it on nytoday.com.

