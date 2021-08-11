See rare photo from Priyanka Chopra’s very first recording session as a singer of ‘before two decades’ | Bollywood





Music director D Imman took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of actress Priyanka Chopra from her first recording session as a singer. Speaking to Twitter, he said the photo was “two decades old” and was taken when she debuted as a singer with the song Ullathai Killathey. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra wore a white top paired with black stockings. She smiled as she recorded inside the studio as D Imman conducted her. Sharing the photo, D Imman wrote: “Nostalgic photo! Easily two decades away! A rare click during the recording session of my first movie @actorvijay anna starrer #Thamizhan And it is! @Priyankachopra’s first song as the #UllathaiKillathey singer. “ The Tamil film Thamizhan, released in 2002, also marked Priyanka’s acting debut. She starred in the main role with actor Vijay. Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. A decade later, in July 2012, Priyanka released her first single, In My City. Priyanka Chopra recently published her Unfinished memoir and recalled an incident that took place on the Thamizhan sets. India Today quoted from her book, “Vijay’s humility and generosity with fans made a lasting impression on me.” According to the report, when she was in New York to shoot her Quantico series, fans gathered to take a photo with her, and she then realized what Vijay had taught her. She wrote: “As I stood and took pictures with them on my lunch break, I thought about my very first co-actor and the example he set.” Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. It will also star actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film will hit the courts in 2022. Read also | Ranveer Singh, party of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor with Karan Johar, seen outside his home. See the pictures Currently, Priyanka is in London, where she filmed for the Citadel series, supported by the directors of Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo. It also features Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Her upcoming projects include a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a Ma Anand Sheela biopic directed by Barry Levinson, and a marriage-based reality show she will collaborate on with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

