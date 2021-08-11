Hampton Beach Childrens Festival 2021: Here’s what’s on the cards





HAMPTON The Hampton Beach Children’s Festivalreturns after a year-long hiatus with five days of free activities and entertainment for the kids. From Monday August 16 through Friday August 20, the festival hosted by the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce is designed for children 12 and under. And in case Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, according to festival organizer Makayla Heintzelman, most of the events take place on the beaches of Hampton. Seashell scene, which is covered. What is happening at the Children’s Festival? Special activities for children are planned every day, starting at 10 a.m. and most days until 3 p.m. guest from the North Pole just for this occasion. Performances include magic shows, juggling, tap dancing, hoop displays and chants, as well as activities like face painting, mini golf, ice cream with the Hampton Beachs lifeguards and even a parade of children’s costumes at 11 a.m. on Friday. 2019:Costumes at the Parade at Hampton Beach Childrens Fest Every year since 1925, until a COVID outage last year I am excited about everything we have planned for the children; I think we have a good mix, said Heintzelman. I think what’s going to get the kids excited is Touch-the-Truck Tuesday. At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Hamptons’ biggest and best gear will be on display for kids to explore, she said, including fire trucks, police cars and even huge public works vehicles. It will take place alongside the Seashell stage, she said. Heintzelman looks forward to seeing the children enjoy the performers, who have been invited this year to interact with the children as much as possible. She is also happy that after having to cancel the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year is back and filled with things the kids can enjoy. A form of children’s festival has been held at Hampton Beach since 1925, Heintzelman said. It was expanded in 1985 and has continued since, except last year. Hampton Beach Seafood Festival 2021:Here is what is planned The events are free for children, thanks to funding from sponsors, she said, and a donation from the district of Hampton Beach Village. The top three sponsors are Align Credit Union, NextEra Energy Seabrook and Harris Real Estate, as well as Newburyport and Kennebunk Banks, Hampton Beach Casino, Purple Urchin, Mainsail, Al Gauron Luncheonette and New Hampshire State Parks. 2021 Hampton Beach Children’s Festival Calendar Monday August 16 10:00 a.m. BJ Hickman Magic Show 11 a.m. Rainbow Sand Art / Makeup by Linda Hampton Beach Casino Daily Draw at 12:00 p.m. 12:30 p.m. O’Shea Irish Dance School 1 p.m. Presentation of the Hampton Beach lifeguards 3 p.m. New Hampshire Academy of Performing Arts At dusk Movie Night on the Beach: “Moana” Tuesday, August. 17 10:00 a.m. The juggling magician Robert Clarke 11:00 Blue Ocean Society Hampton Beach Casino Daily Draw at 12:00 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Buc’s lagoon mini-golf 3 p.m. Touch-a-Hampton Truck Wednesday August 18 10am DrumatiX tap show 11 a.m. Games on the beach with OfftheWallKidz Hampton Beach Casino Daily Draw at 12:00 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Ice cream with lifeguards 1:30 p.m. Print of fish with Explore the ocean 3:00 p.m. Hula Hoop Show with the Little Legume 9:30 p.m. Hampton Beach Fireworks Thursday August 19 10 a.m. the magician Fran Flynn Hampton Beach Casino Daily Draw at 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. Wayne from Maine 2:00 p.m. UNH’s Little Red Wagon presents “We’re Better Together” 3 p.m. Representation of the International Red Star Twirlers Friday August 20 10:15 am Meet at Hampton Beach State South for parade participants 11 a.m. Children’s costume parade 12 p.m. Grand Final on the Seashell Stage 1:00 p.m. Photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at Sand & Santa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seacoastonline.com/story/entertainment/2021/08/11/hampton-beach-childrens-festival-2021-heres-whats-happening/5556542001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos