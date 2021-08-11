Aamir Khan is “very concerned” about the release of films on OTT platforms | Bollywood





Aamir Khan has expressed concern as more Bollywood films skip theatrical releases for digital streaming. His statement comes amid releases of Bhuj: The Pride of India by Ajay Devgn and Shershaah by Sidharth Malhotra. The actor expressed his concerns at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aamir Khan returned to the city on Tuesday evening after completing filming for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. According to Indianexpress.com, Aamir said, “Some movies are coming out on OTT platforms, and as a movie buff I’m very worried. I hope that in the near future things will improve.” However, he noted that this is a complicated subject and that there are a few factors that need to be taken into consideration. It is not easy to talk about reopening cinemas. Theaters can only be opened when the health situation improves and we get the Covid-19 situation under control as a society, we all try and work on it, “he said, before adding:” As more and more people get vaccinated, things will get better. Bollywood, like other industries, has been hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. Several highly anticipated films have been forced to delay their release while a few films have chosen to release directly on digital platforms. Films such as Radhe by Salman Khan, Sadak 2 by Alia Bhatt, Dil Bechara by Sushant Singh Rajput, Laxmii by Akshay Kumar and Coolie No. 1 by Varun Dhawan were among the many films that blew up theaters. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan ‘Never Bothered’ to Find Out the Gender of Their Babies During Pregnancy Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be seen next at Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, among other actors. Laal Singh Chaddha was originally scheduled for release in December 2020.

