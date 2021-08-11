Amazon, NBCUniversal, Disney Battle Over Streaming – The Hollywood Reporter

Before NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage flowed to its Peacock app, it passed through the streamer’s digital network operations center. The Peacock DNOC, as it’s called, sits in a remote corner of NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with a wall of monitors to the front of the glass room and a two-story window overlooking rings Oversized Olympic in the parking lot outside. Rows of desks are stacked with Rokus, Xbox and PlayStations and Fire TVs, with tech staff making sure the live connection works on every device and TV imaginable.

Peacock, led by president, direct to consumer and international Matt Strauss, is NBCU’s big bet on streaming, and he hopes live sports will attract users and subscribers. For the Tokyo Games, the company made gymnastics and athletics coverage exclusive and free to Peacock, and men’s basketball exclusive at the paid level of service. The Peacock DNOC may as well be a visual representation of this bet.

“That didn’t exist a year and a half ago,” said Tim Canary, vice president of NBC Sports, as he toured the space for Hollywood journalist end of July. Two years ago the area was filled with ordinary offices and cubicles, but when NBCU decided it needed to focus on streaming and sports would be the cornerstone of the strategy, the space was reallocated to the Peacock Sports Center. While it’s too early to know for sure whether Peacock’s Olympic bet paid off, there are early signs it could work.

According to research by Antenna Data, the Olympics have so far been the largest paid registration event for the service, resulting in 151% more paid registrations than Office, 108 percent more than WWE WrestlingMania and 50 percent more than the movie Boss Baby: Family business. NBCU says users streamed over 4.3 billion minutes of coverage (including on NBC Sports website and app), and that the games marked the “best two weeks of use” in Peacock history.

As all the major entertainment and media companies embark on streaming in an attempt to dethrone Netflix, they are looking for exclusive content that can generate new subscriptions and make their services a must-have. For Peacock, it’s the Olympics and WWE; for ESPN +, it is a complete suite of premium sports and UFC events; and for Paramount +, it’s March Madness and the Masters.

But with new sports rights becoming a scarce commodity, these same companies are trying to figure out how to make the most of what they already have, trying to get ahead of a steadily declining pay-TV company.

“I think right now everyone sees streaming as a supplement to the linear TV experience, but in five years or three or ten years, whenever Disney decides that ESPN + is a replacement for ‘ESPN… then the package collapses, ”says S&P Global Senior Director Naveen Sarma.

When it comes to sports streaming, Disney has the most mature offering. ESPN + launched in 2018, with leftovers from the company’s bucket of rights packages and a few new offerings for small sports. But the strategy has changed and the company is now suing streaming rights alongside all major deals.

As Disney CEO Bob Chapek said at a JPMorgan conference on May 24, “This flexibility for us as we have to look to a direct-to-consumer ESPN + platform has been a big part of it. which we insist on for each of these agreements “.

“When the time is right to really hit the gas and go even harder in our direct-to-consumer sports platforms, we will,” Chapek added.

JPMorgan, in a June report on the streaming service, estimated that an ESPN + premium tier based on linear channels could reach 15 to 25 million subscribers at a price of $ 15 to $ 25, and it believes that “Fall 2023 provides an entry point for more sports to be available DTC given the new NFL deal and potentially other deals.” “

And Disney hasn’t limited its sports streaming aspirations to ESPN +. His recent NHL deal includes 75 games that will also air on Hulu.

ViacomCBS’s Paramount +, meanwhile, leveraged CBS’s suite of sports offerings, including college basketball, the NFL, and golf tournaments like the Masters, while adding new rights to football and golf. combat sports along the way.

Even HBO Max can get into the game, with WarnerMedia News and Sports Chief Jeff Zucker suggesting NHL games could find their way to service under a newly signed deal with Turner Sports ” as the consumer continues to skate to the location of the puck. “

And while Netflix remains focused on an ad-free model, most other streaming competitors are embracing ad-supported options.

Sport is a key strategic anchor for ad-supported streaming, because unlike entertainment options, which are either ad-free or ad-free (HBO Max and Peacock each have less than 5 minutes of ads per hour, compared to over 15 minutes on linear TV), they can keep their existing ad payloads, which are hidden in pauses in the action, said Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media.

“Advertisers nationally are willing to pay more for the sport than anything else when it comes to advertising,” Beach adds.

Even regional sports networks, which broadcast NBA and MLB teams like the Yankees, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, are considering streaming. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s RSN holding company, Diamond Sports, is considering market entry. According to an internal presentation the company prepared for potential lenders, “Project Active,” as the streaming effort is known, is built around “gamification,” “sports betting,” and “community engagement. “. The offering would be multi-tiered, from an ad-supported free tier built around highlights to a full offering with live games “detached from the pay-TV ecosystem”.

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley called the company’s plans a “metaverse or marketplace, where we can deliver a more personalized and optimized viewer experience,” at the company’s quarterly earnings conference on August 4, turning to a recently launched buzzword by Facebook and Microsoft. But the underlying strategic current remains the same: streaming video, with a few games and bets stacked on top of it.

Yet the future of live sports streaming revolves around rights and this direct relationship with the consumer. And whenever a rare rights opportunity presents itself, there is an interest. In Idaho, the week following July 4, investment bank Allen & Co. built an outdoor pavilion at the Sun Valley Resort for attendees of its annual mogul-filled conference. Billionaires, world leaders and senior executives mingled in the background, moving from table to table. According to someone familiar with the scene, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft took the tour, asking various attendees (including Apple executives Tim Cook and Eddy Cue and president of ViacomCBS Shari Redstone) if there was any interest in his NFL Sunday ticket. off-market streaming package and its NFL Media assets.

Sunday Ticket, which DirecTV has offered exclusively since 1994, is one of the few major sports rights expected to be available in the coming months. ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro said his company has had “exploratory conversations” with the league about it (likely as an ESPN + add-on, to the UFC), but the league is also trying to bring in tech giants and other media companies, hence the meetings in Sun Valley.

But what if the leagues decide to cut their media partners in the future? “Does the NFL want Apple or someone to pay the premium they’re looking for and build it into their $ 5 per month plan?” Or do they want Apple to buy it and charge $ 200 a year or whatever the extra cost of the Sunday Ticket was before? Says the beach. “For me it’s a total tryout ball for the league [eventually] go directly to the consumer.