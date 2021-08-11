COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Flathead County





KALISPELL COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Flathead County as the highly contagious Delta Variant increases. More than 90% of our hospital patients are unvaccinated, Logan Health chief medical officer Dr Doug Nelson told MTN News. A steep slope in COVID-19 cases and a source of major concern. Dr Nelson said a high number of unvaccinated residents of Flathead County are catching and spreading the virus at a high rate. Flathead County reported 624 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when only 40% of the eligible population is fully immune. MTN News The virus mutates over time and gives rise to variants that can become less infectious or less dangerous but possibly become more infectious and more dangerous – and the Delta variant is one example, Dr Nelson said. He added that Logan Health has seen a steady increase in hospitalizations over the summer. We are certainly seeing an increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, in fact we have gone from one or two patients in the hospital a month or two ago to a constant number of 20 to 25 patients in the hospital. every day, said Dr Nelson. MTN News Dr Nelson said his staff were concerned that large gatherings could turn into super-spreading events for the Delta variant, including the upcoming Northwest Montana Fair in Kalispell starting next week. We were concerned about this, were making plans to try to meet that kind of additional demand, no doubt that concerns us, Dr Nelson added. He said the safest way for residents to protect themselves, their friends and family from COVID-19 is to get a full vaccine against the virus. Sean Wells / MTN News In terms of people who have been fully immune to COVID-19 in the United States, they have a more than 99.99% chance of not needing hospitalization and not dying from COVID-19, said the Dr Nelson. Dr Nelson said the Logan Healths emergency department has seen a record number of patients this summer and is asking those with minor illnesses or injuries to consider receiving care at a number of walk-in clinics. you in Flathead Valley.

