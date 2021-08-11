Rhea Chakraborty shares photos from first professional shoot since last year | Bollywood

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared photos from a professional photoshoot, her first since last year. Rhea had kept a low profile on social media since the death of her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year and his subsequent arrest in the case.

For the photoshoot, Rhea wore a white and green saree with a high slit. She paired it with large earrings and also went for glamorous makeup. Sharing the close-up photo, she wrote “Tehraav,” which loosely translates to grace or patience. Kanika Kapoor called her “pretty” in the comments section. Gabriella Demetriades left behind a fire emoji. Rhea also shared another full-size photo on her Instagram Stories.

+

Rhea Chakraborty’s photo from a shoot.

Rhea has started to become more active on social media and is also more often spotted by paparazzi in and around Mumbai. Recently she was clicked while shopping for vegetables. She smiled for the cameras and took off her mask to pose.

After Sushant’s death in June 2020, Rhea has been trolled and blamed online. Her family accused her of aiding and abetting suicide and she was later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug context related to the case. She was in jail for almost a month.

On June 14, which marked the first anniversary of Sushant’s death, she posted a picture of them together and wrote: “There isn’t a time when I believe you are no longer there. said time healed everything but you were my time and my everything. I know you are my guardian angel now – looking at me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. “

Rhea will be seen next in Chehre by Rumi Jafry. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Rhea was largely absent from the posters and teasers that came out after last year’s controversy around her. However, she was eventually seen for a tiny second in the movie trailer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the team behind the film have decided to delay the release.