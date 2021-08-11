Entertainment
Rhea Chakraborty shares photos from first professional shoot since last year | Bollywood
Actress Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share photos from her first professional shoot since last year, following the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.
PUBLISHED ON AUGUST 11, 2021 5:50 PM
Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared photos from a professional photoshoot, her first since last year. Rhea had kept a low profile on social media since the death of her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year and his subsequent arrest in the case.
For the photoshoot, Rhea wore a white and green saree with a high slit. She paired it with large earrings and also went for glamorous makeup. Sharing the close-up photo, she wrote “Tehraav,” which loosely translates to grace or patience. Kanika Kapoor called her “pretty” in the comments section. Gabriella Demetriades left behind a fire emoji. Rhea also shared another full-size photo on her Instagram Stories.
+
Rhea has started to become more active on social media and is also more often spotted by paparazzi in and around Mumbai. Recently she was clicked while shopping for vegetables. She smiled for the cameras and took off her mask to pose.
After Sushant’s death in June 2020, Rhea has been trolled and blamed online. Her family accused her of aiding and abetting suicide and she was later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug context related to the case. She was in jail for almost a month.
On June 14, which marked the first anniversary of Sushant’s death, she posted a picture of them together and wrote: “There isn’t a time when I believe you are no longer there. said time healed everything but you were my time and my everything. I know you are my guardian angel now – looking at me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. “
Rhea will be seen next in Chehre by Rumi Jafry. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Rhea was largely absent from the posters and teasers that came out after last year’s controversy around her. However, she was eventually seen for a tiny second in the movie trailer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the team behind the film have decided to delay the release.
To close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/rhea-chakraborty-shares-pics-from-first-professional-shoot-since-last-year-101628682426413.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]