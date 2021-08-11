Labor coalition lobbies FTC to end deal – The Hollywood Reporter





As the Federal Trade Commission examines Amazon’s $ 8.45 billion purchase of MGM, pressure from unions and progressive politicians intensifies for the regulator to take action, either blocking the deal, or by forcing the company to meet conditions such as decoupling Amazon Prime Video from the rest of Prime to gain approval. The latest salvo comes from the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of unions that includes the Communications Workers of America and the Teamsters. In a letter to be sent to FTC President Lina Khan on August 11, obtained by Hollywood journalistSOC Executive Director Michael Zucker writes that the acquisition would “further strengthen Amazon’s ability to leverage the power of multiple industries related to the SVOD market and create more harmful vertical integration in the business. ‘film industry as a whole’ by leveraging its e-commerce prowess. “If permitted, this merger would allow Amazon to inevitably impact producers and consumers of video content, reducing diversity as it gains distribution market share and pricing power. “Zucker said. THR. The union lobbying campaign is not entirely surprising: SOC has focused on Amazon when it comes to the treatment of warehouse workers and the pressure it puts on other industries. WGA West, led by David A. Goodman, also expressed concerns about the acquisition, saying in a June 24 statement that Amazon’s proposed studio purchase “illustrates the imminent need for a review and ‘more in-depth reform’. And Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter to Khan on June 29 raising many of the same issues as SOC and WGA. And yet, Amazon, now led by CEO Andy Jassy, ​​is sending mixed messages about the acquisition, which is its second largest after Whole Foods. On the one hand, the company tells Wall Street that the acquisition is not a big deal. MGM never intervened in the company’s last earnings call, and Amazon never filed a Form 8-K with the SEC after the deal was announced. Companies are required to file 8-Ks for deals that are “important” to their businesses, so Amazon suggests that MGM just hasn’t reached that level. Still, the company has gone nuclear in its fight against the FTC, sending a letter on June 30 demanding that Khan recuse himself from all matters involving Amazon, arising from his work as a writer, congressman and scholar. Amazon wrote that Khan “has repeatedly argued that Amazon is guilty of antitrust violations and should be dismantled. These statements give any reasonable observer the clear impression that she has already made her decision on many important facts relating to Amazon’s antitrust guilt. But, assuming Khan doesn’t recuse himself, Amazon will have to decide whether to dig and fight or live in a new regulatory environment. Zucker adds, “We hope the FTC sees that the handwriting is on the wall here. The only question is whether regulators read it and act on it. “ A version of this story appeared in the August 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

