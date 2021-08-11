Entertainment
Britney Spears promises to do less posts, more cooking
Britney spears is frustrated with the news, but loves the lawyer. On Monday, she posted a calming video of avocado toast topped with sriracha, captioned, In a system where I have felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I have a platform to share !!! ! Like Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a mean place … I know it … you know it kills them with kindness !!! Unfortunately the news has been quite nasty telling some horrible and nasty lies about me so I will be posting a little less from now on !!!! Pssss this was the coolest thing i have ever seen in my life and it inspired me to start a new passion in the kitchen !!!! May God bless you beautiful people TA TA !!!!
The tone of Spearss Instagram has taken a turn since she confirmed in court that she did indeed want to keep her father away, Jamie Spears, of more than 13 years of tutelage over the pop star and his assets. Her page includes candid comments about her situation, her family, as well as a few topless videos posted with few comments. The latter has led, naturally, to a lot of guesswork and commentary, with some observers concerned that the posts read as erratic and as a result will hurt her case as she asks to be released from the confines of her father’s tutelage.
And that kind of lagging concern was what she seemed to be referring to on a Monday Instagram, when she posted a fan video of a #FreeBritney flag. Damn, look at that flag !!!! she wrote. I was like my flag on the American flag!?!? Yes i honk myself .. is that bad ????? I know in my previous post I said you know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY … you only know half of it !!!! And for many of you who say i should be careful with what i post i mean if you REALLY THINK about it with what i have been through i believe i have been WAAAY TOO CAREFUL !!!! One day I will live at the limit !!!!
So on Monday, Instagram may be a response to the response to those recent grams. That’s a good post you know, like a spoonful of sugar (avocados) helps the drug (social media breakup) go down. But what’s the news that tells horrible and mean lies about him? It could be the report that a judge denied she and her new lawyer, Matthieu Rosengart, an expedited hearing to remove Jamie Spears from his tutelage. (It will take place on September 29, as originally planned.) But that appears to be news. Maybe the news is just the net negative of being the center of an wrong conversation with Spears.
Either way, now Spears is taking a social media hiatus, or at least she’s cutting back on her posts. In a way, this woman with extraordinary circumstances is like us. She needs social media breaks. You just need to shut down your Instagram, delete Twitter, ignore all discovery pages, resist the urge to check your DMs, and take back your brain. You have to!
And in another way, she doesn’t look like us. Because if she turns her post energy into cooking energy right now, when she is finally free, Shell gets a cooking show on Netflix or YouTube, like Selena Gomez or Paris Hilton or (maybe in the future) Brooklyn Beckham. Maybe that’s what she means by living on the edge !!!! I can’t wait to find out.
