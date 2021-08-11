What to expect during the 2021 Manitowoc County Fair





MANITOWOC – Carnival rides, animal shows and delicious treats are just around the corner as excitement builds for the Manitowoc County Fair, scheduled for August 25-29 at the Manitowoc County ExpoCenter. After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the fair is back to celebrate its 162nd anniversary. The fair has been held in many locations since its inception in 1859 and did not find its permanent location at the Manitowoc County Expo Center until 1972. Admission is $ 10 per day, which gives the participant access to everything the fair has to offer: unlimited rides, grandstand entertainment, children’s shows, parking and more. In addition, children 3 and under are admitted free. Here are a few things fairgoers can expect at this year’s fair: Grandstand shows The grandstand area will be filled with entertainment and fireworks. A fireworks display will be organized on the opening day at dusk recommended as an event not to be missed by the show organizers. On August 26, there will be modified truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. and regular tractor pull at 7 p.m. on August 27, and a demo derby is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the last day of the fair, 29 August. For kids In addition to the carnival rides, the fair will offer many activities for children. AG Adventureland teaches children through interactive displays and will offer activities focused on farming and raising farm animals. Children can also take advantage of the petting zoo and pony rides, to engage with a variety of animals. Plus, new to the fair this year is a sea lion show, another must-see event, organizers say. There are several daily performances during the fair, four of which are scheduled for August 28. Food for all The fair will be filled with different food vendors. Some favorites will include hot dogs, ice cream, onion rings, candy, and more. And, if that’s not enough, families can also enter the Teeny Weeny Donut, Cream Puff Eating Contest, and Blue Ribbon Brew Contest. Music, entertainment and comedy The three fair pavilions will include a wide variety of music and entertainment every day during the fair. The musical program is as follows: On August 25, will present music from: Norm’s Polka Band from noon to 4 pm at the Variety Pavilion; Jeff & Shed Acoustic at the Rock Pavilion, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Cherry Pie, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Pavillon des Variétés. On August 26, will present performances by: Lloyd Gosz with the Mystical Moods Orchestra, noon to 4 pm, at the Variety Pavilion; The Cougars, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Rock Pavilion; and the Spicy Tie Band, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Pavillon des Variétés. On August 27, will present another performance of the Norm’s Polka Band from noon to 4 pm at the Rock Pavilion; the Road Trip from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Rock Pavilion; and The Glam Band, 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Variety Pavilion. On August 28, the Lloyd Gosz with the Mystical Moods Orchestra will be back for a final show from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rock Pavilion, followed by the Classic Friends group from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Variety Pavilion. The Bootjack Road Band will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Rock Pavilion, while the Johnny Wad Band will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Variety Pavilion. On the last day of the show, August 29, Conscious Pilot will perform from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Variety Pavilion and Boomboxx will also perform from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rock Pavilion. For a musical break, festival-goers can also attend a comedy show offered by the Lew-Es Comedy Circus with daily performances throughout the week. All shows are included in the daily admission price. RELATED:Half of Manitowoc County residents now vaccinated against COVID-19 RELATED:The Manitowoc County Boys & Girls Club plans to open a temporary site with space for art, games, learning, gym, caf

