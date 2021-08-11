Bollywood falls out of favor with moviegoers

Sadak 2

By: Anjali Mehta

WHY HINDI CINEMA IS IN THE GREATEST CRISIS IN ITS LONG HISTORY

THE best-kept secret of the lockdown is that Bollywood is in deep trouble. Like other global industries, Hindi cinema has suffered from the shutdowns of cinemas caused by Covid-19, but there is a much bigger problem that appears to be cataclysmic. The industry has hemorrhaged fans and popularity in a way never seen before in its history.

This slow decline in recent years has accelerated after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. Over the past 12 months, the hashtag #boycottBollywood has been more common on social media than anything positive associated with industry and does not seem to want to stop. Sadak 2 became the most hated trailer on YouTube and the second most hated video in the history of video sharing sites.

Meanwhile, high-profile film online premieres like Coolie n ° 1, Laxmii, Radhe: your most wanted Bhai and of course, Sadak 2 were unprecedented disasters, which subsequently reduced the money streaming sites will offer in the future. This is bad because the streaming sites have been a safety net for the mediocre products produced by Bollywood. Meanwhile, some really terrible movies like Ms. Serial Killer, Sardar Ka Petitson, Hungama 2, Koi Jaane Na, Torbaaz and Khaali Peeli have only added to the woes of the film industry.

If this is the most horrible era of all time for Hindi cinema in terms of movie quality, the music is even worse. Bollywood was built on a bed of good songs, but the quality of the songs declined in ways no one could have imagined, and producers were increasingly forced to add a bad cover of a classic. to compensate. Even music directors and frontline singers have publicly expressed just how bad the Bollywood soundtracks have gotten.

In times of past catastrophes, stars could step up and calm the storm with their immense popularity, but now that also seems risky. Major stars like Bollywood Crown Princess Alia Bhatt have been forced to turn off comments on their social media posts due to the hatred they received from the public, which is astonishing. Many stars have slowed down considerably on social media, and some have left completely because the hatred against Hindi cinema has been so intense. Another aspect that is being talked about more and more is that of aging heroes in their 50s, like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, acting against prominent young women inappropriately, which also alienates people.

The fact that much of Bollywood tries to profit from cross-border hatred is not appreciated by much of the public because Muslims are constantly vilified. People around the world are also outraged by the dark side of Bollywood. Many, including male and female stars, have spoken about the casting, but nothing has been done to punish the proven violators.

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, arrested for allegedly producing illegal pornography, has shed light on how aspiring hopefuls are being exploited in the name of Bollywood. Producers are counting on opening theaters to help turn the tide, but one glance at upcoming movie releases and there’s not much to generate any excitement whatsoever.

Aside from a small handful of sure-fire winners like 83 and Laal singh Chaddha, most upcoming releases look like self-indulgent films, which audiences get bored with. A pool of young talent watered down by nepotism offers no hope for the future. This nepotist trend, which blocks real talent, leads to costly disasters and further damages the industry. A prime example is actor Arjun Kapoor who is constantly getting work, despite having starred in major disasters. Although Bollywood has tried to cover up the catastrophic storm it is in with millions of fake social media followers, a dishonest number of YouTube views and false reports of streaming site recordings, there is a lot of compelling evidence for show the poor state of the industry.

Some producers have dishonestly declared recordings from streaming sites that are mathematically impossible. Despite claiming to have several million followers, stars get very little engagement on social media sites like Twitter. Many movie trailers that have been shared by stars over the past few months have barely received a few hundred retweets and some may not even have more than 50 shares. To put it in perspective, Ajay Devgn claims to have 14.4 million Twitter followers, but struggled to get more than 700 people, at a time, to share the tweets he posted to promote his new film. . Bhuj: the pride of India. Kriti Kharbanda claims to have nearly 800,000 followers on Twitter, but could not get more than 40 people to share his tweet promoting the trailer for the recent release 14 Phere.

In contrast, South Indian frontline stars and TV personalities regularly get more engagement on social media than Bollywood, which would have been unimaginable a decade ago. What has added to the woes of Bollywood is that Hollywood cinema and the regional language make their far superior products available in Hindi.

The harsh truth is that terrible movies, horrible music, mediocre talent, reluctance to clean up the industry, fake stars and more alternative choices available, have put Hindi cinema in trouble. It’s hard to see how it will recover and seems to get worse before it gets better.