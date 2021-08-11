Entertainment
Family channels need regulation to prevent child exploitation – North Texas Daily
For the average child, the journey of growing up is shared in the privacy of their family with a Facebook photo or two of their mother. For 5-year-old YouTube star Elle McBroom of The ACE Family, her childhood is shared with her 4.6 million Instagrams followers and the 19.1 million the subscribers on her family’s YouTube channel.
Child labor laws for entertainment, designed to protect children from abuse and exploitation, were established in 1938 under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Today, more than 80 years later, some of the stars of children’s entertainment are still not protected by the Internet entertainment loophole. Children’s entertainment laws must be extended to cover children who work in Internet entertainment to protect children from exploitation by their parents.
With millions of subscribers watching them, family YouTube channels document and share their lives by posting videos of daily routines or sharing major life events such as pregnancies or adoptions.
On the surface, family chains are harmless. The channels offer content suitable for families on a platform intended for users aged 13 and over. However, with high profits online and no regulations, family-owned YouTube channels are cesspools for child exploitation.
Elle McBroom is not alone in this phenomenon of family chains. Ryan Kaji is the 9-year-old star of Ryan’s world, a YouTube channel with over 30 million subscribers and over 48 billion views. The channel posts videos of reviews of toys and games, science experiments and skits. In 2020, Kaji earned nearly $ 30 million and was the highest-paid YouTuber for the third year in a row.
Society has seen what effects the unfettered limelight can have on a child star. From original child stars Shirley Temple and Judy Garland to Drew Barrymore, Macaulay Culkin and Lindsay Lohan, the immense pressures of childhood fame can result substance addiction and alcoholism.
In the state of California, work permits are required for children in the entertainment industry and there are many requirements for employment in the theater. The problem with family channels is that the children featured are not categorized as actors.
Acting is the art or practice of portraying a character on stage or in front of cameras while blog involves sharing of personal photos and videos, depending on Merriam webster. Both of these acts are shown to an audience and with YouTube that can be monetized.
Where is the line between blogging and taking action? For Ryans World, the sketches are listed in the channels the description. So, would children’s entertainment laws just dictate these videos? With so many nuances, there must be new laws for the stars of children’s entertainment in the internet age.
New children’s entertainment laws should mirror current entertainment laws already in place and protect children from long working hours and mismanagement of income.
Under Californias Sec. 6750 Family Code, the courts may require that part of the income be reserved for the minor in a trust, according to at the US Department of Labor. For family channels, their income should not be directly spent on the purchase of their next multi-million dollar house, but rather towards the future of the children who make up most of the content of the channels.
Another issue that child labor laws should address is the frequency of downloads on family channels. Ryans World posts new content almost every day on its main channel. The other eight channels in the family are also seeing frequent downloads.
Californias Sec. 6 – 1308.7 dictates children with a work permit are not allowed to work more than five consecutive days in the entertainment industry. New labor laws are expected to limit the number of downloads of videos or posts featuring children that can generate income, whether they are sponsored Instagram posts or YouTube videos with ads and sponsorships.
At the federal level, child labor laws are quite flexible. Most of the work week and permit requirements are implemented at the state level. Because the Internet is uniformly accessible, a chain based in Texas or California has no major differences in profit. Under the US Department of Labor, child labor laws for Internet entertainment require uniform protections.
Children may be at the forefront of these chains, but the children featured have little power. Establishing new laws to protect children is important as the entertainment industry moves into the digital age.
Featured Illustration By Miranda Thomas
