



Independence Day 2021: 5 Bollywood films that evoke patriotism August 11, 2021: Independence Day 2021: 5 Bollywood films that evoke patriotism Bollywood films that have the theme of patriotism have always been popular with audiences. The ensemble, comprising the dialogues, their plots and even the music, fills us with a sense of pride and love for the country. As Independence Day approaches, here is a list of Bollywood’s five most patriotic offerings, which instill a sense of nationalism and devotion to one’s country. # 1: “Raazi” is about keeping your country above everything, including yourself With Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, Raazi is based on the novel by Harinder Sikka Call Sehmat. The film revolves around an Indian spy (Bhatt) who was married to a Pakistani army officer (Kaushal) before the Indo-Pakistani war in 1971. Raazi portrays the altruistic spirit of patriotism, which is well summed up in the dialogue: Watan Ke Aage Kuch Bhi Nahi, Khud Bhi Nahi. # 2: “Uri: The Surgical Strike” talks about the new rebellious India With Vicky Kaushal in the lead, Uri: the surgical strike is based on India’s surgical strike through the LOC in 2016, in response to the terrorist attacks in Uri. To hate resonates with a sense of nationalism and paints the perfect picture of the new rebellious India, which does not believe in standing still. Much like the surgical strike, its Bollywood adaptation has also garnered the nation’s adulation. # 3: “Rang De Basanti” inspires us to make our country perfect Aamir Khan-starrer Basanti Rank was among the best favorite patriotic films. The film hits a raw nerve by showing that no country is perfect and that we have to make an effort to make one. Moreover, it cannot be denied that this Rakeysh Omprakash director Mehra not only made candlelight walking in fashion, but also gave audiences something to think about. # 4: ‘Chak De India’ gives you hope of not giving up Chak of India tells the story of a former hockey captain, Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who, despite being labeled a traitor, coaches the Indian women’s hockey team for the world championship. The film shows Kabir’s selfless love for his country, which does not give up despite humiliation, and continues to coach his team, with the goal of making them a championship unit. The story continues # 5: “Lakshya” is a story of determination and willpower Lakshya, with Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, is the story of a aimless student, who ends up joining the Indian Army, becoming Lieutenant (later Acting Captain) Karan Shergill. Set against a fictional backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, the film focuses on directionless youth and shows us that with determination and passion, no goal is unattainable. The press article, Independence Day 2021: 5 Bollywood films that evoke patriotism appeared first on NewsBytes. Also see: Amitabh, Shraddha, Sonakshi join forces for the Independence Day project?

