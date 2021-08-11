Character actors busier than Bollywood’s biggest stars, Akshay Kumar on OTT power

Actors whose careers were boosted by OTT are busier than the biggest stars in Bollywood today. You can get the biggest date of stars but not character actors, said Bollywood’s highest-grossing star Akshay Kumar.

Digital platforms have opened up audiences to different actors and storytellers and paved the way for a new group of star characters busier than Bollywood’s biggest stars, said Bollywood’s most bankable star Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar, 53, who continues to dominate Bollywood by producing hit films like Singh is king, Bhool Bulaiya, Houseful, Mangal Mission, etc., is currently promoting his latest film, The lower end of the bell. Last seen in Raghava Lawrence Laxmii, which has been heavily slashed by critics, The lower end of the bell is set for a theatrical release on August 19.

In a conversation with a group of reporters, Akshay Kumar explained how the cast of characters once considered unsustainable for the big screen have catapulted themselves into the big leagues thanks to OTT platforms. Classic examples are Jaideep Ahlawats who become celebrities with Patal Lok, The popularity of Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi after Mirzapur, the talented actor Manoj Bajpais resurrection after The family man series etc …

Akshay Kumar, who rose to fame in Bollywood after his action thriller Khiladi in 1992 became a mega hit, told reporters that the careers of many actors had boomed during the pandemic due to OTT movies and shows.

What would have taken three years happened in a year and a half. And the push is going to be more, he said, Indian Express reported. He added that today these character actors, although they are not that famous, do not have dates to give for films. You can get the date of the biggest stars but not the character cast, he pointed out, the media said.

Bollywood has become more democratic. Producers can always hire another actor if a big star isn’t available today. The situation is such that if an actor has no dates, the producers can move on to the next best. “Fame doesn’t matter if you don’t look for quality scripts,” said the Bollywood star actor.

Akshay Kumar shared with the media that if a good script came to him, he would make the film. He didn’t want to miss anything. I’m not gonna be like, Oh I don’t have a date. Please wait for me, because I know he (the producer) won’t wait, ”he shared, the IE report added.

“So stop showing your star power because there is nothing called star power. The power is only in the script. If you get a good script, take it. , Akshay advised.

Akshay’s release last year Laxmii had premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Still, the actor decided to take the plunge and get out The lower end of the bell in theaters. This thriller, shot entirely during the pandemic, also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar also spoke about his experiences shooting the film during the pandemic. The whole team had traveled to the UK in August last year to shoot the film, he said. The actor was worried if the flight would take off with all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions around the world.

He recalled that there were 250 people seated inside the plane and wondered if they would be called back or if orders would be given from the other side (UK) at the last minute to that they are not allowed. It was only when they took off that the whole crew relaxed and everyone shouted with joy because they felt a sense of freedom after being locked in their homes for four months, a- he declared.

Many states like Karnataka have allowed cinemas to operate at 50% occupancy, but Maharashtra has yet to give the green light to open their cinemas. When asked how he felt about not releasing his film in a condition that provided most of the box office returns for films, Akshay said he felt the pressure because Maharashtra was still closed.

Thirty percent of the money comes from Maharashtra, and since only 50 percent of occupation is allowed in other states, half of the remaining 70 percent has also disappeared, he admitted.

But we have to take a risk. My fingers are crossed hoping Maharashtra opens before the movies are released, the actor said. Asked whether he had spoken to Maharashtra’s chief minister about when the theaters would open in the state, he replied that the chief minister wanted to make sure the conditions were safe to open the theaters.

“And if I speak for my film and tomorrow if the cases rise, it will be on me. He better take the call. He knows his job, the actor said.

One of the main talking points of the The lower end of the bell The trailer unveiled last week explains how actor Lara Dutta was completely unrecognizable as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Located in the 1980s, The lower end of the bell, which is said to be based on real events, is about a RAW agent (Akshay Kumar) who tries to rescue passengers from a plane taken hostage by terrorists.

Akshay, who shares a long-standing friendship with Dutta, said he’s convinced she should play the character. According to him, she had perfect body structure, an upright posture, an air of nonsense around her and was perfectly ready to take on the role.

Akshay said that his sister who had seen The lower end of the bell asked her twice: Where is Lara? She was shocked when he told her she was Indira Gandhi and thought he was playing a prank on her. Besides the praise Lara received for the look, reporters stuck him on the fact that Dutta, who is seven years younger than him, played an older star in the film, while at 53 he was trying the role of a younger man romanticizing an even younger one. female, Vaani Kapoor, 32 years old.

Akshay, however, dismissed the question saying he saw no issues like gender biases in the casting. What is wrong with it? She is a character, he said, and gave the example of Rakheeji playing Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in Shakti (1982), having played her romantic interest in many films like Kabhie Kabhie, Bemisal and Kasme Vaade.