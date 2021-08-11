Delhi’s friendship with Bollywood





In recent years, many Bollywood films have featured life in Delhi as a backdrop. Whether it is the life of the middle class, the youth or the upper classes, Delhi has been an old favorite of filmmakers. The stories shed light on student activism, the life of various subcultures, their particularities, identity, roots and ways of life. One might wonder what attracts the big screen to the capital. Let’s take a look at some of the things that inspire Bollywood filmmakers to make Delhi a character in their films: Various subcultures Credit: IMDB Capital of India, Delhi is a melting pot of cultures, traditions and states. For education or work, thousands of people settle here from all over India and eventually settle there. For North India, its proximity to various states, its ease of language and its cuisine make it possible to settle there. It plays an important role in storytelling. One can think of Piku’s life at C-124, Chittaranjan Park with his hypochondriac father, or a group of girls from northeast Delhi from the recent movie ‘Axone’ (2019), who struggle to cook their traditional dish. without attracting the attention of neighbors. Delhi and its people Credit: IMDB Delhi’s geography is marked by distinct neighborhoods and social backgrounds. We can think of our PG owners, our beauticians, or the people we hear and see in the subway. This important diversity has often been used by Bollywood for plots. Whether it’s Bittu and Shruti from Janakpuri, Rani from Rajouri Garden, Dolly Ahluwalia from Lajpat Nagar (Vicky Donor), or the sight of characters from Delhi-6 including Waheeda Rehman, bowing her head in front of a cow in the middle of a stroke cerebral, they are people inspired by the daily life of the city. The directors and their love for Delhi Credit: IMDB Many top Bollywood directors have studied in Delhi and share a deep love for the city. This is often reflected in their work. Imtiaz Ali, who studied at the Hindu College of the University of Delhi, has expressed his love for the city on different occasions. During a storytelling session at the Kathakaar Storytelling Festival in Delhi last year, he said, “The greatest wonder about Delhi is that the old, the modern and the ultra-modern all exist here together. . In one frame, you can see different layers of what India is today. Imtiaz shot Rockstar, Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha in Delhi. For Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Delhi-6 is a tribute to his memories of a childhood spent in Old Delhi, which he defines as a cauldron of various customs, philosophies, values ​​and traditions. Although the film did not win over viewers, it does define Delhi-6 as the project closest to his heart. Student life and politics Credit: IMDB Politics and activism play an active role in Delhi higher education at universities such as DU, Jamia and JNU. The awareness and exposure that students receive makes it an adventure to study here. Thus, stories of students and their lives were also adapted as plots in Bollywood films. One can think of Rang De Basanti’s student group, inspired by the freedom struggle waged against their corrupt government, or Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor as student activists and JNU leaders in Raanjhanaa. Delhi, with its historic monuments, union buildings and multinational corporations, is home to thousands of people and carries with them a million stories.

