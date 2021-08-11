Why do stars pretend to be normal? | Culture & Leisure

The most difficult role a famous actor can play is himself. It is a performance that few ask for or appreciate.

In the new Family Game Fight series (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), real married couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard play with their adoptive families as they clash in artificial games and outrageous situations. In a way, this is just another example of the celebration of game shows. In another, it reflects the offspring of celebrities to mere mortals, gloomy and ordinary. Where’s the fun in that?

The celebrities of old existed in a more heavenly plain. They were popular precisely because they were unreal. Most fans were well aware that Tinseltown’s tinsel was bogus, but they idolized Clark Gable, Rita Hayworth, and Cary Grant because they seemed unreachable. It is more difficult to be entertained, distracted, or carried away by someone who is trying to act like they are normal. And it is also a little dangerous.

People are likely to blame a star that descends to Earth. It is as if they are slacking off at work. No one was thrilled in the 1970s when Jane Fonda decided to live in a normal house with Tom Hayden. Elizabeth Taylor faced a savage scolding when she quit playing Elizabeth Taylor. John Belushi depicts her as an obese woman savagely attacking a piece of chicken. The star of Pink Flamingos Divine has cracked, All my life, I wanted to look like Elizabeth Taylor. Now Elizabeth Taylor looks like me. Liz got the message and lived through her last decades as the celebrity everyone expected her to be.

A wandering star can also appear condescending. In Mr. Corman, a new series airing on Apple TV +, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a sad teacher and a failed musician. It’s one thing for a capable actor like Gordon-Levitt to portray such a character. But he wrote, directed and created the show. With all due respect, Gordon-Levitt has been appearing on TV shows since he was 7 years old. He became a full-fledged Third Rock from the Sun star at age 15. What could he know about being a miserable civil servant?

Bell and Shepard aren’t the first bold names to appear on a game show. But the time was, the stars were the host, or at least the panel, ruling the proceedings with exalted grace. Well-groomed game show panelists such as Kitty Carlisle or Dorothy Kilgallen would never have dreamed of joking with contestants. Competitors wouldn’t expect that either. They were waiting for mysterious creatures from another kingdom, ambassadors of glamor.

After chatting in the dunk pool, Bell and Shepard always come home to their celebrity lives. I don’t know what viewers get out of it.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Phillies host the Dodgers in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

The Americas Got Talent (7 p.m., NBC).

One of the reasons MTV’s 40th anniversary went off without much fanfare or affection is that it has become the kind of network that fills its schedule with shows like The Challenge (7 p.m., TV-14) , now in its 37th season.

Archie leads a group to reunite the escaped convicts as the fifth season of Riverdale (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) picks up.

Superstar (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) portrays Whitney Houston.

WORSHIP CHOICE

Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel and Ann Miller star in the 1953 adaptation of Cole Porter’s musical Kiss Me Kate (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G), itself a Shakespeares adaptation of The Tame Shrew. The film was released in 3-D, and some believe it was the best example of this short-lived gadget.

SERIES NOTES

Big Brother (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … MasterChef (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Press Your Luck (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Love Island (8 p.m., CBS, TV -PG) … A newcomer will not fit into HouseBroken (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) … The $ 100,000 pyramid (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) … Confusion over In the Dark (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Pass the big test on Duncanville (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) … A rookie upsets the team’s chemistry on SWAT (9 p.m.), CBS, r, TV-14) … Home invasion on Chicago PD (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE AT NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon hosts Ryan Reynolds, Joel Kinnaman and Holly Humberstone on The Tonight Show (10:34 pm, NBC) … Andy Samberg, Hannah Waddingham and Tom Odell visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 pm, NBC) .. Regina Hall and Moby appear in The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).