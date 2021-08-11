Worldwise: German actor Udo Kiers Favorite things

To say that Udo Kier has a familiar face would be an understatement. During his 50-year career, the German actor has played everything from Frankenstein in an Andy Warhol film to a mystic in Madonnas’ music video for Deeper and deeper.

Kier, 76, has appeared in over 200 films and worked with legendary arthouse directors like Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Dario Argento, Lars Von Trier and Gus Van Sant.

With his icy blue eyes and piercing gaze, it’s normal to know that Kier is still hoping to play. a villain in a James Bond movie. It just has that vibe.

Kier was born in Cologne in 1944, towards the end of World War II. The actor left Germany at the age of 18 and moved to London to learn English. His first role was to play the lead role in the filmRoute of Saint-Tropez, a comedy short film in 1966. His decisive role was that of a vampire in Paul Morrissey’s horror film in 1974, Blood for Dracula. Kier has lived in California since 1991.

For his latest role, Kier is the lead man for the first time in his career. Swan song, a movie directed by Todd Stephens. In the critically acclaimed independent film, Kier plays a washed-out retired barber who is called to a funeral home to do her deceased socialite client’s hair, whose last wish was to get her hair styled. Kier finds himself on an adventure through the Ohio countryside, from his retirement home to his old haunts, from nightclubs to barber shops and vintage clothing shops, uncovering his own past along the way.

Now Kier lives in a old library (the Francis F. Crocker Library, which was built in 1965) in Palm Springs, California. Kier spoke to Penta from home about his favorite things.

My 2021 goal is take care of my health. This year, I made a film. After 50 years, I have finally become a leading man. In a lot of films, I play small roles, whether for Lars von Trier or Gus Van Sant. But never the lead. In Swan song, I have the head. You can follow me, an old man in a retirement home, he was a famous hairdresser. I liked the script after reading it several times.

In my art collection I have a portrait David Hockney painted of me in 1975; I have a leather jacket with a black and silver design on the back by Keith Haring. I have a work by Robert Longo which gave me a work because we made a film together. I have a work of art by Sigmar Polke from Germany. I have a lot. I collected art already when I was very young and in Paris. I bought small pieces from Man Ray and René Magritte. I never liked hotel art so I would bring my own art and put it on the walls with needles. I love art and have met a lot of artists in my life, like Rosemarie Trockel, who is a long time friend.

One of the greatest moments of my film career has been when i was young i grew up in germany working with [director Rainer Werner] Fassbinder.

My favorite thing about my hometown is well I grew up in Cologne, and for art Cologne and Düsseldorf have always been about Joseph Beuys and Sigmar Polke, who was a friend of mine, Michael Buthe, and, of course, Gerhard Richter. Some of the artists were not famous, but they all became famous. One of my favorite moments that I will never forget is when Andy Warhol told me that when he had a show in Los Angeles he was selling his cans of Campbell’s soup for US $ 300 and nobody bought them. [Laughs]. Now they are maybe a million dollars.

My favorite book is keep in mind, i live in an old library. I have a lot of books. I buy books with pictures. I have a lot. I love the architecture, art and old books of William S. Burroughs. I am not the new books. No. I have a lot of beautiful books. Benedikt Taschen is one of my best friends. I received a book from him by Helmut Newton. I love it.

My favorite German saying isHello how are you? (Hello how are you?).

My next project is just a few weeks ago, I was with Lars Von Trier in Denmark touring The kingdom mini-series. Now i’m happy to Swan song. Now I am finally the leading man.

A new routine that I developed during social isolation was I like to sit in my garden and look at the trees without speaking.

The best advice I ever received was something I learned from Lars Von Trier. When we were shooting Dogville, Lars came up to me and said: I just want to tell you something, in case you forget: Don’t act. My advice to actors is not to act.

My dream vacation is I have lived in Paris, London and Rome for many years. I have travelled a lot. Maybe when I’m older I’ll fly like a bird, go to an island and never come back. It might be a good thing, lying under a pineapple, I love pineapples, and say goodbye.

This article has been edited for length and clarity.