Are the Philadelphia Phillies about to change Hollywood’s future? – The Hollywood journalist

Hollywood has had the most unlikely visitor ever – an evolutionary monster, a creature from the Galapagos Islands, and the only professional baseball mascot to ever star in a feature film (even if his film went straight to DVD). Today, 15 years after the release of The Phillie Phanatic goes to Hollywood, the prominent muzzle star could shake the city up again. How? ‘Or’ What? Witness a 91-page report and a recommendation from a New York magistrate on Tuesday night, the latest development in a two-year legal fight between the MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies and design firm Harrison / Erickson over the rights of the Phillie Phanatic.

In 1978, a Phillies executive named Bill Giles decided the team needed a mascot. So he hired Bonnie Erickson, who had previously worked with Jim Henson to develop the Muppets. The Phanatic was the result, and in a home game on April 25, 1978, the character came to life when Dave Raymond, an intern in the team’s marketing department, donned the now famous costume.

Many years later, after the Phanatic became very popular, the two sides were vying for the amount of creative direction the team had given Erickson, but what became important was how Harrison / Erickson got it. a Copyright Office recording calling the Phanatic costume an “artistic sculpture. Then, trying to take advantage of the termination provisions of copyright law, which allows authors to recover more recent works after 35 years, Harrison / Erickson attempted to reclaim the rights. In a lawsuit, the team raised all kinds of theories as to why the copyright termination was invalid, and before the termination became effective, the Phillies brought up some modifications to the Phanatic to confuse and anger his fans.

As the case deals with copyright termination, it hits a hot spot for the movie industry. Given the change in law in the late 1970s and the 35-year clock, many properties are being terminated for the first time. Studios face drastic loss of franchise rights to iconic ’80s films (Terminator, Die hard, Stephen King novels, etc.) and it sparks legal controversies like the recent lawsuit regarding Predator.

Now comes the recommendation of US trial judge Sarah Netburn in this case.

She wants to let Harrison / Erickson reclaim the rights to the original Phanatic and prevent the team from challenging the validity of the copyright.

But that’s not why this decision can change the fate of Hollywood.

In another part of the report, Netburn looks at recent changes the team has made to the mascot and examines something called the Copyright Act’s “derivative works exception”, which essentially allows the owner copyright to continue to use modified versions even after termination.

Harrison / Erickson argued that the changes were insignificant and not original enough to be considered distinguishable, leading Netburn to visually assess whether the new Phanatic is a “slavish copy.”

“P2 has pink star-shaped eyelashes, light blue eyebrows, round eyes, oval pupils, a cylindrical muzzle (ie a muzzle of the same diameter across the width),” ends wings ”on her arms, and a blue-tilted“ duck butt, ”she writes. “P1, on the other hand, has scalloped eyelashes, dark blue eyebrows, oval or egg-shaped eyes, a ‘megaphone’ shaped muzzle, no wing tip, and a dark blue tail that comes in. a smaller point. “

The judge comes to a conclusion.

“Certainly, the changes to the structural form of the Phanatic aren’t big bangs, but as the Supreme Court has already noted, a compilation of minimally creative elements, ‘it doesn’t matter how crass they are, humble or obvious, “can make a work derivative,” she continues.

Ultimately, she accepts that the new version falls under the derivative works exception, which, if accepted by the district court now, would mean the Phillies won’t lose their mascot.

And more.

As indicated by Aaron Moss, a Greenberg Glusker partner who honored Hollywood journalist‘s Power Lawyers list several times, “[T]The Phillies’ case could have an impact far beyond the world of sports mascots, potentially serving as a role model for movie studios looking for ways to retain the rights to fictional characters. As long as relatively modest changes are made to a character before copyright termination is made, that derivative version could be used even after termination. And if the edited version became the definitive representation of the character in the public eye, it could significantly devalue the original licensor’s termination rights.

If you don’t think Hollywood won’t pay attention to it, think again. After all, this is the same city where, under threat of famous superheroes falling into the public domain, a lawyer from Warner Bros. once noted, “Superman’s power of flight wasn’t introduced until a few years after the character first appeared.”

In other words, the details of these changes are well recorded. One would also expect remakes and reboots to happen in the years just before a termination as studios look to hang on. Something.

Here is the full report …