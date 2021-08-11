Entertainment
Calendar of events: August 11-17 | Local News
The Momence Gladiolus festival runs from August 11 to 15. The multi-day event includes a coronation, several parades and a carnival. A map and a list of events are available on gladfest.com.
Sandwiches with a side of jam
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee, a midday concert will be presented by Lucky Pickers. Food trucks will be on site or concert goers can bring their own lunch. This free event is open to the public.
Catholic Charities runs a class from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday until September 1. Classes are online and help seniors regain their balance to reduce the risk of falls.
Vaccination clinic at Iroquois Memorial Hospital
The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Illinois residents aged 12 and older at Iroquois Memorial Hospital from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ICPHD appointments are available on weekdays.
The Kankakee Valley Theater Associations festival features scripts and readings directed by young creatives and adults, each competing for cash prizes at this family-friendly event; and the public votes for the people’s choice award. Starts at 7 p.m., KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The cost is $ 10 per ticket.
Heroes, pigs and hot rods
This free event in Mantenos Square on Second will promote and fundraise for veteran mental health and resource awareness. It will feature a Strongman competition, vintage car show, food and beer vendors, live music, a veteran resource fair and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Kankakee Farmers Market
The market takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The markets are held at 657 E. Court St. and are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.
Free event for young entrepreneurs aged 6 to 19. Each young person will have a stand and 3 to 5 minutes to make a presentation on their product or service. The market is for them to set up and sell or promote their product or service. Free entry. Expo open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eastside Market, 657 East Court St., Kankakee.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the auto show will benefit Blessings in a Backpack River Valley Communities. The show will take place at Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Registration is $ 10 and there will be prizes, a 50/50 draw, concessions and entertainment.
Every Tuesday morning, between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to train your brain with interactive puzzles and games.
Mark your calendars for these upcoming events
Child Network Benefit Concert by Silhouettes
Doors open at 5.30 p.m. with the concert from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Perry Farm Park, Bourbonnais. $ 5 per person. 100 percent of donations go directly to Child Network. There will be a draw. Activities for children. Food and drinks available for purchase. Bring your garden chair.
The Village du Bourbonnais will host the Food Truck Fest 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Goselin Park, 394 William Latham Drive (behind the Bourbonnais Police Department). Savor the local food and enjoy the live music. The event is family-friendly.
Starting at 8 a.m. at the Kankakee County Museum located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee the run / walk is raising funds for the French Heritage Museum at Stone Barn. Use promo code lovelocalhistory for 15 percent off.
At 1 p.m., at Lils Park located at 1373 E. North St., Bradley, Illinois Democratic Women from Kankakee County will host their annual picnic, free to members and guests. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided and donations are accepted.
It’s a combination of bingo and fall prevention drills. Bourbonnais Township Park District and Catholic Charities program. Start at 12:30 p.m. online.
Cool cars under the stars
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of August in downtown Momence on Washington Street, experience the annual Cruise Nights 2021 auto show.
Class of the Central School of 1958 Réunion
The registration deadline is August 21 for the 1958 Central High School Class Meeting Lunch. Social time begins at noon, lunch at 1 pm, Longbranch at LErable.
