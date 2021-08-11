The Edinburgh actor who appeared in Outlander takes mountains for dad





Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article. Calum will take part in the 24 Peaks Challenge in September, which involves climbing 24 peaks in the Lake District in just two days. The 30-year-old, who played Garrick on the Outlander TV show and the stage performance of Trainspotting, has collected more than 2,600 of his 3,000 goals. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7436%"/> Aaron Stewart and Jonny Ward help Calum (center) train at Pentlands I am young, fit and healthy. But, in all fairness, I don’t think I achieved what I signed up for, he said. I will never forget the doctor saying that if daddy recovered he would have a mountain to climb to get healthy. So I thought I was going to take a mountain for him and for the many others who have been through this struggle. Then I realized what was involved and thought oh no! Calum’s father, Geoff, collapsed from a stroke in April 2021. Along with his two brothers and mother Frances, Calum was able to visit Geoff after the stroke, but the 74-year-old’s condition deteriorated. It has been a very difficult two months. We had to go through all those daddy’s first birthdays, his wedding anniversary and mom’s. Dad was a huge music fan and a very passionate musician. It’s something we’ve always had in common. I uploaded a video of me singing one of his favorite Beatles songs, Blackbird, to my social media accounts in his memory. And I’m going to be busking and increasing my fundraising total that way. Calum also works as a guide at the Edinburgh Gin Distillery when not playing. He aims to complete the 24 Peak Challenge on the weekend of September 10-12. His training in the Pentland Hills was briefly interrupted by a stint with Covid19, but he is now back healthy and fully focused on the 28-mile, 24-hour adventure ahead. He added: I chose to fundraise for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland because you make sure people living with these conditions get the necessary care they need. I hope the money I raise can help with stroke rehabilitation and provide physical and emotional support to those living with these conditions and their families. Cat Wilson, Community and Event Fundraiser for CHSS, said: Calum takes such a heartfelt challenge to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and for that we are so grateful. All money raised in Scotland stays in Scotland to support people living in our communities with chest, heart and stroke problems, to provide people with the life support they need to do more than just survive. . It’s great to see Calum and his friends training hard for his challenge and we want to wish him all the best in his epic 24 Peaks Challenge in September, he is a true fundraising superhero. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

