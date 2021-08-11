Nate Burleson named ‘CBS This Morning’ co-host – The Hollywood Reporter





CBS this morning receives another reshuffle, the first under new CBS News co-chairs Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon and new executive producer Shawna Thomas. The morning show’s final adjustment will see co-host Anthony Mason depart to become a cultural correspondent for CBS News, with his seat at the table occupied by the former NFL player and hello football and NFL today analyst Nate Burleson. Burleson was the show’s guest presenter in May, while Tony Dokoupil was on paternity leave. Burleson also signed a global deal with ViacomCBS, which will see him continue as an analyst on NFL today and NFL Network, as well as “select annual appearances on Nickelodeon in a variety of capacities,” according to the company. Burleson was part of the on-air team for the NFL Wild Card game that Nickelodeon aired earlier this year. “He is a gifted broadcaster, interviewer, storyteller, writer, poet and an exceptionally reflective voice in conversations about social issues of our time that transcend the genres of news, sport and entertainment,” said Khemlani wrote in a note to staff on Wednesday morning. “There is no doubt that Nate’s experiences and his broader interests in news, sports and entertainment will be an exciting addition to the table with Gayle and Tony as we continue to evolve the broadcast format to double. news, original reporting, great storytelling, and a wide array of features that appeal to viewers across the country. As for Mason, Khemlani wrote that he “is committed to covering culture – both in terms of defining the atmosphere of the country and changing the culture. He fiercely believes that art and music are an integral part of our culture, not just weird indulgences. They often define our time in very real ways. We want to allow him to do more cultural reporting on a regular basis in our morning programs and develop ideas for our digital platforms where he can make the kind of stories he says, “will be as bold as art. and the music we cover. ‘” The morning show rocked its anchor desk for the last time in 2019, when Mason and Dokoupil joined Gayle King as co-hosts of the program. They replaced John Dickerson, who went on to 60 minutes, and Norah O’Donnell, who took over the CBS Evening News. Since the program was restarted in 2012, it has also counted Erica Hill and Bianna Golodryga as anchors, as well as Charlie Rose, who was fired in 2017 for sexual misconduct. CBS this morningThe next chapter of ‘s will also see that he will leave the CBS Broadcast Center in West Manhattan to move to Times Square, where he will occupy a studio at ViacomCBS headquarters. This is actually the same studio CBS News used to cover last year’s election that previously housed the MTV channel. TRL. Burleson, meanwhile, becomes the second NFL player to embark on a career on a network morning show. ABC Hello america had audience success with Michael Strahan on his anchor team, alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

