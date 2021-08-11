Picasso Pieces Worth About $ 100 Million At Auction In Las Vegas | Pablo Picasso

Las Vegas: the city of sin, where you can gamble your savings, get married on a whim, dine an eight-fold burger bypass at the Heart Attack Grill and soon, it was announced, to participate in one of the most valuable Picasso auctions ever.

Sothebys has announced plans to sell 11 works by Picasso owned by MGM Resorts, which have a combined value of approximately $ 100 million ($ 72 million).

Inevitably, it comes with razzmatazz. The plan is to recreate the famous Sothebys auction house in New York in the Bellagio, the sprawling hotel-casino with more than 3,000 rooms and almost as many slots, poker tables and roulettes.

The Bellagio, famous for its musical fountain show and a main role in the film Oceans Eleven, has always had one of the best art galleries in town. Many Picassos sold are hung in the hotel’s Picasso restaurant.

Ari Kastrati, hospitality manager for MGM Resorts, said it promises to be a momentous auction. He was selling to buy new and more diverse art, he added. We are committed to creating an even more inclusive collection that maintains the breadth of our existing portfolio while giving a greater voice to artists from under-represented communities.

One of the highlights of the auction will be Femme au Bret Rouge-Orange, painted in 1938 and one of Picasso’s last works depicting his muse and lover Marie-Thrse Walter. It is sold with an estimate of $ 20-30 million.

Pablo Picassos Femme au beret rouge-orange (1938) in the Bellagios Picasso Restaurant Photograph: courtesy of Sotheby’s and MGM Resorts

Picasso was 45 and an unhappy marriage when he saw Walter, then 17, at Galeries Lafayette in Paris in 1927. Mademoiselle, you have an interesting face. I would like to do your portrait, he said. I am sure we will do great things together. I’m Picasso, he added, to someone who had no idea who it was.

The chance encounter and the ensuing affair were in fact Picasso’s rebirth, his grandson Olivier Widmaier Picasso said. His paintings of Walter were an important part of the 1932 Paris retrospective, which made Picasso the most famous and controversial artist in the world.

One of them was Le Rve, which has its own place in Las Vegas and in art history as it was owned by casino owner Steve Wynn, who was due to sell it in 2006 to hedge fund mogul Steven Cohen. for a world record of $ 139 million. .

Breathtakingly, Wynn accidentally pricked it with her elbow while showing it to friends. There was a tearing sound. The six-inch tear has been repaired, but its value has dropped by about $ 54 million. It was eventually bought by Cohen in 2013 for $ 155 million.

In 1938, Picasso fell in love with photographer Dora Maar and led a romantic double life. Sothebys said a portrait of Walter from that year was extremely rare.

Also on sale are two of Picasso’s largest paintings between 1969 and 1970 Man and Child ($ 20-30 million) and Bust of Man ($ 10-15 million). Both were included in a 1970 exhibition at the Palais des Papes in Avignon, possibly the most important exhibition of his late career.

Another highlight is Still Life with a Basket of Fruits and Flowers, estimated at $ 10-15 million. A still life, it was painted by Picasso in 1942 during the Nazi occupation of Paris when it was banned from exhibiting works.

Still life with fruits and basket of flowers and Still life with flowers and compote in situ. Photograph: courtesy of Sotheby’s and MGM Resorts

The October 23 auction will be the largest art auction ever to be held in Las Vegas and will be accompanied by a four-day display of the world’s finest luxury items.

The exact details have yet to be revealed, but the items would include cars, jewelry, watches, handbags, sneakers and more, the auction house said. They will then be sold at the end of October.

Brooke Lampley, global head of art sales at Sothebys, said his team was eager to bring the magic of a Sothebys evening sale to Las Vegas for the first time. As one of the most famous, beloved and accomplished artists of all time, we couldn’t imagine anyone better than Picasso to usher in this unique artistic and cultural experience.