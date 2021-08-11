‘Danger!’ producer Richards named host; role for Bialik | national

Entertainment
'Danger!' producer Richards named host; role for Bialik
LOS ANGELES (AP) Eight months after the death of beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, the daily subscribed quiz show has chosen its executive producer, Mike Richards, as Trebeks’ successor out of a group of famous contestants.
But after fan reaction to a selection process that has become messy in recent weeks, producer Sony has shared the cake by appointing another guest host, actor Mayim Bialik, as Jeopardy’s emcee! prime-time playoffs and spinoffs, including a new varsity championship.
In another nod to Jeopardy! loyalists, longtime champion Ken Jennings will return as consulting producer.
Richards will retain his executive production duties for Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, Sony Pictures Television said in a statement on Wednesday. The studio also appeared to deflect the idea that it was bowing to the dismay expressed by some fans when rumor leaked last week that Richards would be the choice.
We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis, said Ravi Ahuja, president of Global Television Studios for Sony Pictures. We took this decision incredibly seriously.
In his appearances as guest host, Ahuja said, Richards was comfortable behind the podium and posed a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of play and a genuine curiosity which naturally represents Jeopardy! Mark.
Richards was the second of the temporary hosts to fill the void left by Trebek, along with Jeopardy! fields Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, actors Bialik and LeVar Burton, NFL player Aaron Rodgers and television reporters among others.
The studio didn’t break the game show mold by choosing Richards. White male hosts have long been the convention, with a few women (including Meredith Vieira, Jane Lynch, Leslie Jones) and a larger contingent of black men (Wayne Brady, Steve Harvey, Anthony Andrews) making inroads in recent years. .
Richards has a long resume for game shows. He was the executive producer of The Price is Right and Lets Make a Deal for over a decade and produced the 2020 cover of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. His on-camera experience includes animating The Pyramid and Beauty and the Geek, a reality show.
He joined Jeopardy! replacing retired executive producer Harry Friedman from the 2020-21 season, and was only in office for a few months when Trebek, 80, died of pancreatic cancer last November.
Jennings, who holds the record for most regular game wins with $ 2.52 million and the longest winning streak, 74 games, was considered a favorite, along with Cohen and Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) . Burton had his own chorus of supporters, including petitioners he credits with putting him on the show last month.
Sony had handled the transition with grace: the show respectfully and regularly saluted Trebeks’ legacy, made charitable donations in his memory, and presented the succession of guest hosts as a chance for viewers to enjoy. adapt to change and, perhaps, to have a part in the choice.
Richards presented himself as a relative spectator in the process, one who only stepped in as a guest host when needed.
When Variety announced last week that it was close to signing a deal, fans and observers wondered if the supposed audition and selection process was a set-up, with the conclusion lost. They also expressed doubts that Richards was suited for the job.
