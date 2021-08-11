Aquaman 2 storyline is better than first movie, says villainous actor





Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will reprise his role as Black Manta in Aquaman 2, says the sequel’s script is better than that of the original film.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomactor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says film script is better than Aquaman. After a handful of cameos in multiple DCEU projects, Jason Momoa was officially introduced as the franchise’s Aquaman in the controversial 2017 film. Justice League. Soon after, Momoa directed her own film, directed by ConspiracyJames Wan, which turned out to be a major blockbuster at the box office, with a gross worldwide total of $ 1.1 billion. After the success of 2018 Aquaman, a sequel was a no-brainer for Warner Bros. However, Wan was initially worried about rushing the next film, but the talks eventually materialized and production is now officially in full swing in London.

TitleAquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wan’s follow-up to DCEU’s hit underwater is marketed as a “bigger and better” version of the original feature film. Aquaman 2 expands the construction of the world of the first film. As well as bringing back the original set – Momoa’s Arthur Curry, Amber Heard’s Mera, and Patrick Wilson’s Orm – it also introduces new additions, such as the undisclosed character of Pilou Asbk. At the moment, other plot details for Aquaman 2 are thin, although it has been suggested that the film is a bit darker and deeper narrative than its cheerful predecessor. Related: What Aquaman 2’s Title Reveals About The Sequel’s Story In a recent conversation with Hollywood journalist, actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – who plays an important role as villainous Black Manta in the upcoming film – has suggested that the script for Aquaman 2 is better than the original. Speaking specifically of his character’s arc, Abdul-Mateen II said the first film only sets up Black Manta’s intentions. Yet the next one puts it right in the spotlight, fleshing out all its aspects and nuances. Except that, Aquaman 2 also offers other actors a chance to shine by providing them with quality storytelling moments. Read what Abdul-Mateen II said below. I think the script is better than the first one. It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments, he explains. In Aquaman, we just got a little introduction to Black Manta and some of its motivations. In this one, I can exercise and breathe a little more. I am showing different colors with this one. Whether or not Aquaman 2The better-than-the-2018 movie’s storyline is something fans and critics alike wouldn’t know until the film hits theaters on December 16, 2022. But one thing is for sure: the story will be decidedly different from the last. The reason is that this time around Momoa contributed to the script himself. However, the script has always been primarily written by AquamanDavid’s veteran scribe Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Additionally, Aquaman 2 received no input from Geoff Johns and Will Beall, who co-wrote the original screenplay. Given this upheaval on the creative side, it makes sense that Aquaman 2 be another story than Aquaman. So far, all of the cast are very confident about the new storyline, and the directing and workout videos that were teased all point to a bright future for Aquaman 2. Of course, at the moment, it’s too early to predict how the film would fare. But I hope things become clear once fans start to react to the plans, teasers, and spoilers for the BTS movie, which will inevitably happen soon. Next: Aquaman 2: What Is Necrus? Location of the lost kingdom explained Source: The Hollywood Journalist Marvels Eternals director reveals early reaction to Dune movie

