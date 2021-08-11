Neal Conan, who spoke (and listened to) the nation on NPR, dies at 71





Neal Conan, a radio virtuoso who, as a rigorous journalist and likeable storyteller, hosted NPR’s flagship show Talk of the Nation for 12 years, died Tuesday on his farm in Hawi, Hawaii. He was 71 years old. His wife, travel writer, poet and essayist Gretel Ehrlich, said the cause was brain cancer. During a broadcasting career that began at age 17 and spanned five decades, Mr. Conan worked for NPR in New York, London and Washington as executive producer, foreign editor, editor and chief information officer. He helped shape the network’s pioneering news magazine, All Things Considered. In 1991, while covering the Persian Gulf War, he and Chris Hedges of the New York Times were held hostage for nearly a week by the Iraqi Republican Guard. Neal was old school, Mr Hedges said by email. I say that as a compliment. He wasn’t flashy. He was not a self-promoter. He never took the easy route. He held himself to the highest standards. He cared.

His caring earned him a George Foster Peabody Award and three Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for his work at NPR. Mr. Conan spent considerable time planning the two-hour weekday afternoon Talk of the Nation live. A lot of work is needed to plan it, he once said. Once you open the mics and start the show, the first time a guest opens their mouth, the show changes and it’s not the show we expected. He tried the post the week that began September 10, 2001. His second day was September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked New York and Washington. Sue Goodwin, executive producer of the programs, said Mr. Conans’ amazing skills as a journalist, combined with his expansive sense of humanity, created a unique moment on public radio. Talk of the Nation was canceled in 2013, replaced by Here and Now, a program produced by WBUR in Boston. Mr Conan announced at the time that he was returning to his original role as a simple radio listener, but this passive transition was short-lived.

He joined Hawaii Public Radio in 2014, and in 2017 he started a radio show and podcast called Truth, Politics and Power from Hawaii, where he had settled to grow macadamia nuts. He also produced Pacific News Minute for Hawaii Public Radio until November 2019. Neal Joseph Conan III was born on November 26, 1949 in Beirut, Lebanon, where his father, Neal Jr., a physician, headed the medical school at the American University. Her mother, Theodora (Blake) Conan, was a housewife. When Mr. Conan was young, the family moved to Saudi Arabia, where his father worked for Aramco, the oil company, then New Jersey and Manhattan. He attended Loomis-Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, and Riverdale Country School in the Bronx. Instead of enrolling in college, he coaxed WBAI in New York City, one of the nation’s first listeners-supported radio stations, to hire him, then harassed staff, from engineers to advertisers, to teach him the basics of broadcasting.

In 1982, he married Liane Hansen, who was the host of NPRs Weekend Edition Sunday from 1989 to 2011 and briefly co-host of Talk of the Nation. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2011. In addition to Ms Ehrlich, he is survived by two children from his first marriage, Casey and Connor Conan, and two sisters, Arline Sutherland and Lucy Stumes. A brother, Michael, died before him. He and Ms. Ehrlich divided their time between Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming. Respectful, objective and superbly grounded, Neal Conan was exactly the man we could least afford to lose, said Ted Koppel, longtime ABCs Nightline presenter.

In his final show on NPR, Mr. Conan said he would continue to listen to the network and support it through contributions. But he added: I need some favors in return. Go tell me the stories behind everything that happened in the world today. Explain why this happened and how it affects our lives. Do it every day. Tell me what’s important and don’t waste my time with stupid stuff. For his part, he said that even after some 5,000 hours on the air, there was still so much to say, but it will have to be enough. In an email, Scott Simon, the NPRs Weekend Edition host on Saturday, said of Mr. Conan: There are thousands of people he has interviewed or answered questions for, and millions listeners, who find themselves in direct and personal contact. remember his kindness, his intelligence and his eagerness to hear what they had to say. It’s the kind of legacy that grows. Mr. Conan played in virtually every role at NPR from 1977 to 2000, when he experienced what he described as a midlife crisis. I ran away with the circus he said Wave length, NPRs magazine, in 2013, and I took my radio with me. Circus in his case meant the opportunity to do live radio broadcasts of baseball games. He got that right, as it turned out that covering Aberdeen Arsenal in the minor league would require the same conversational skills he had applied so effectively to cover domestic political conventions. Finally, he could get rid of the burden of journalistic objectivity, as he explained in Play by Play: Baseball, Radio, and Life in the Last Chance League (2002).

Journalistic detachment is good, but it’s good to finally be up for something, he told the New York Times in 2000. I want these guys to win. As the 2000 presidential campaign and baseball season competed for public attention, Mr Conan admitted he sometimes wondered if taking a sabbatical from NPR to broadcast minor league baseball had been the right thing. . But then a fan asked me to sign his glove, he said. This has never happened at a convention.

