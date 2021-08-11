Flite Golf and Century Golf Announce Partnership to Bring Entertainment and Technology to Golf Facilities | Company





DALLAS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 11, 2021– Flite Golf, LLC (Flite) and Century Golf Partners (Century Golf) today announced a strategic partnership to provide turnkey technology and management solutions to golf courses and golf entertainment venues, in building on the general appeal of off-course golf experiences. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005628/en/ As part of the alliance, Ken May joins the team as Senior Advisor. Mr. May brings decades of successful management experience across multiple industries, having served as CEOs of FedEx Office, Topgolf and Drive Shack. During his time at Topgolf, Mr. May led the company through a period of tremendous growth with the opening of 24 new golf entertainment venues and the quadrupling of the company’s workforce. The partnership between Flite and Century Golf combines superior golf entertainment technology with decades of successful golf operations. Leveraging its patented and proprietary technology platform, Flite offers a robust suite of technologies that power all aspects of a technology-enhanced golf resort. As the owner or operator of nearly 50 golf courses across the country, Century Golf excels in providing exceptional golfing and hospitality experiences. Working together, they provide complete design, technology and operation solutions for traditional golf courses as well as contemporary golf entertainment venues. We have spent a considerable amount of time evaluating the golf entertainment industry and very quickly realized that Flites technology is distinctive and extraordinary. By working together, we have been able to combine cutting edge technology design and implementation with all-inclusive management services, said Jim Hinckley, Founding Partner and CEO of Century Golfs. We were thrilled to be working with the Flites team to deliver an incomparable customer experience, and we expect Ken May’s extensive experience to help us maximize owner success. As we examined our rapid expansion with traditional driving ranges and with developers entering the golf entertainment space, we knew we needed an operating partner who could complement our technical capabilities to create an unmatched offering, said John Vollbrecht, CEO and Founder of Flite. Century Golfs’ experience and reputation are second to none. Having worked in the entertainment and golf operations industries for many years, I am very aware of what it takes to be successful in this industry. The combination of Century Golf’s exceptional management and Flite’s cutting-edge technology is something that really excites me and has the potential to change the future of golf entertainment, said Ken May, strategic advisor and former CEO of Topgolf. About Flite Golf Flite Golf is a global golf entertainment company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Flite builds, deploys and supports the innovative solutions needed to drive technology-enhanced ranges, whether on green grass or in a multi-million dollar entertainment venue. Using its innovative next-generation games, course games and guest management software, Flite brings a complete technology solution to existing course operators as well as entirely new venues looking to deliver a contemporary golf entertainment experience. . Flite is a turnkey solution that boosts golf entertainment. For more information, please visit www.flitegolf.com. About Century Golf Century Golf is the most experienced management team in the club and golf industry, having operated over 500 golf courses, golf resorts, country clubs, city clubs, stadiums and sports clubs. Century Golf owns and / or operates clubs and courses throughout the United States, including PGA WEST and the Citrus Club in La Quinta, California and Walt Disney World Golf in Orlando, Florida. The company has developed a golf entertainment division headed by Brian Birckbichler, an experienced COO formerly with Topgolf and Drive Shack, to expand its operations. For more information, please visit www.centurygolf.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005628/en/ CONTACT: Émilie Bartom (260) 494-0508 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GOLF RETAIL RESTAURANT / BAR SPORTS SOURCE: Flite Golf, LLC Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/11/2021 10:49 / DISC: 08/11/2021 10:49 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005628/en

