Priyanka Chopra thrilled with Bollywood return, shares how Jee Le Zaraa took shape





The film is slated for release in 2023. (Photo credit: Twitter / Priyanka Chopra) Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has now become an international star with his foray into Hollywood, is delighted with the prospect of his Bollywood come back withJee Le Zaraa. The film, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, was announced on Tuesday. Since then, social media has been abuzz with the stunt the creators managed to pull off. Jee Le Zaara, considered the first Buddy movie of the genre with an all-female main cast, will see Priyanka star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina kaif. The film was announced on the occasion of Excel Entertainment's 20th anniversary andDil Chahta Hai.Jee Le Zaara, a road-trip film, will also mark Akhtar's return to the chairmanship of directors after a 10-year hiatus. His last directorial adventure,Don 2in 2011, had also played Priyanka. Akhtar is also a co-owner of the Excel Entertainment banner. After the films were announced, Priyanka posted a photo with the other two great ladies. In a long post on her Instagram profile, theQuanticostar revealed that the idea ofJee Le Zaraawas designed before Covid-19 brought the world to a halt. Calling it a star alignment, Priyanka said it was an absolute chance for the film to come to fruition with Akhtar, her sister Zoya and Reema Kagti leading the project. She also praised the brotherhood, friendship and breaking the mold in her post. Zoya is co-producing the film with Reema Kagti under their Tiger Baby Films banner. She left a reply on Priyankas' post that she loved when the actor reflected on rainy days and urged him never to stop. Katrina shared the same photo on her Instagram profile and said it made her heart smile. She added that she loved her co-stars and that it was always fun to be together. Alia posted that three girls got together with a dream two years ago. She then tagged Akhtar, Zoya, Kagti and Excel Entertainment co-owner Ritesh Sidhwani, calling them four of the best storytellers in the business, saying they only had one place to go to make that dream come true. She then added that 50 Zoom calls and countless laughs laterI Le Zaarawas finally going to happen. Akhtar had written earlier that he was excited to announce his next film as a director, and there was no better day for that than 20 years ofDil Chahta Hai. He announced the casting and said filming would begin in 2022. The film is slated for release in 2023.

