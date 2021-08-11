‘Jeopardy’ to replace Alex Trebek with not one, but two hosts





new York

CNN Affairs

– When the new season of Jeopardy! debuting on September 13, executive producer Mike Richards will be behind the host desk. Richards was named the new official host on Wednesday, as expected, but Sony Pictures Television also announced a surprise: Mayim Bialik will host occasional prime-time episodes of the beloved game show. Bialik will be directing prime-time and spin-off series, including the all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship is set to air on ABC next year, as the studio looks to extend the Jeopardy! franchise to new platforms, Sony said in a statement. Given the popularity of the daily syndicated show run by Alex Trebek for decades, it makes sense that Sony would want to keep trying to expand in new directions. At the same time, it can represent a risk for the television studio, since the Jeopardy! the mark can be diluted with two hosts. Richards will continue as executive producer of Jeopardy when he becomes the show’s host. He served as a guest host for two weeks last winter, when the show featured a series of rotating hosts that appeared to be trials for the permanent position. Bialik, an actress and neuroscientist best known for her role in The Big Bang Theory, was also a guest for two weeks. Sony said on Wednesday that, contrary to the gossip and speculation on social media, Richards had not chosen himself for the job. Ravi Ahuja, Sony Pictures president for global TV studios and corporate development, said a group of senior executives from Sony Pictures Television looked at the footage from each episode, reviewed research from several panels and focus groups and gained valuable insight from our key partners and Jeopardy! the viewers. We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Richards paid tribute to Trebek, who died last November at the age of 80, in his statement on Wednesday. Alex believed that the game itself and the contestants were the most important aspects of the show, he said. I have been fortunate enough to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and it will serve as the ultimate model as we continue to produce the show we love. Bialik called the new job of hosting the show’s prime-time editions one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life. I’m so grateful and excited to continue working with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony, she said. One of the other host contenders, Jeopardy genius Ken Jennings, will continue to serve as consultant producer on the show.

