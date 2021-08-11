Hollywood Reporter nominated for 37 Southern California Journalism Awards – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood journalist landed 37 nominations for the 2021 Southern California Journalism Awards, including four for Journalist of the Year, as well as Best Website and Top Columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Gary Baum is in the running for Print Journalist of the Year, while Scott Feinberg and Eriq Gardner will vie for Best Online Journalist honors and Lacey Rose is in the running for Best Entertainment Journalist. In addition, several critics have landed names – Daniel Fienberg, Jon Frosch, Sheri Linden and David Rooney – while Feinberg, FIenberg and Lesley Goldberg are shortlisted for the best presenter / host for their respective podcasts. Somewhere else, THR topped the category for Best Investigative Report, Magazine, with four out of five nominations. The news follows THR Daytime Emmy nominated for its series Close up with the Hollywood reporter. A complete list of THR applications follow. JOURNALISTS OF THE YEAR PRINT, more than 50,000 prints Journalist, columnist or editor-in-chief Gary Baum ONLINE JOURNALIST Scott Feinberg Eric Gardner ENTERTAINMENT JOURNALIST – any platform lacey rose ALL MEDIA PLATFORMS Print, radio, television or online. TECHNOLOGICAL REPORT Alex Weprin, “NBCUniversal Quietly Sold $ 500 Million Stake in Snapchat” TV / MOVIE COMMENTARY / ANALYSIS Daniel Fienberg, “Critic’s Notebook: The Pleasures of Cutting-Edge Jewish Television” TV REVIEW Daniel Fienberg, “‘The Queen’s Gambit’, ” Lovecraft Country ‘,’ ‘Hunters'” FILM CRITIC Jon Frosch, “‘I Carry You With Me’, ‘The King of Staten Island’, ‘French Exit'” Sheri Linden, “‘Gunda’, ‘Critic’s Notebook: Why’ Never Rarely Sometimes Always ‘Is So Rare Among American Abortion Dramas,’ ‘Criterion’s’ Critic’s Notebook: ‘Complete Films of Agnès Varda’ Offers a Welcome Chance ‘exploring the visions of a tireless Seeker’ ” THEATER / PERFORMING ARTS REVIEW David Rooney, “Critic’s Notebook: The Bittersweet Rewards of Socially Distanced Theater”, “West Side Story”, “Hamlet” “ PRINT / ONLINE – ANY POINT OF VIEW, including press offices and correspondents. Participate individually or as a team. OBITUARY / IN APPRECIATION – Cinema / television personalities Daniel Fienberg, “Critic’s Appreciation:“ Jeopardy! “Host Alex Trebek was the smartest and most beloved man in the room” ART / PHOTOGRAPHY All platforms PHOTO PORTRAIT, Entertainment Jennifer Laski, Kayla Landrum and Djeneba Aduayom, “Julia Garner” PHOTO ESSAY (single theme) Jennifer Laski and Joe Pugliese, “Hollywood on Lockdown – 30 Feet Away Portfolio” DRAWING Matt Collins and Kelsey Stefanson, “‘You want to see yourself in the cartoons'” BLANKET Peter Cury and Krzysztof Domaradzki, “The Implosion” PAGE DESIGN Demonstrate exceptional art direction and layout, graphics. Kelsey Stefanson, Peter Cury and David Needleman, “The Homeland Files” MAGAZINES, including magazines with LA offices INVESTIGATOR Gary Baum, “Meet the Controversial Doctor Behind Dr Phil’s Empire”

Scott Feinberg and Scott Johnson, “Catherine Burns: The Disappearance of an Oscar Nominated Actress” Lesley Goldberg and Kim Masters, “NBC Insiders Say Entertainment Boss Fostered Toxic Culture, Under Investigation” Tatiana Siegel and Kim Masters, “Steven Mnuchin’s Old Surfaces in Charlotte Kirk’s Depot” JOURNALIST Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “‘Kobe Bryant, Gayle King and why black words matter’, ‘Where is the outrage over anti-Semitism in sports and Hollywood?’, ‘Why’ Gone with the Wind ‘a need a warning label, not a Prohibit ‘” DOSSIER – Culture / Arts, more than 1000 words Tatiana Siegel, “Was Sundance a ‘First Petri Dish’ for Coronavirus in the United States?” “ FUNCTIONALITY, less than 1000 words Katie Kilkenny, “‘Blatant’ Television Mistakes Fuel Indigenous and Indigenous Groups’ Calls for Better Representation” NEWS OR ENTERTAINMENT Katie Kilkenny and Seth Abramovich, “The Dark Side of Daytime TV: Old” TMZ on TV “,” Ellen “and” Rosie “Detail Abusive Work Culture” * PERSONALITY PROFILE, film / television personalities Seth Abramovitch, “Reboot” Dark “by Pee-wee Herman: Paul Reubens is ready to make his comeback” PERSONALITY PROFILE, Political / Commercial / Artistic Personalities Lacey Rose, “Shonda Rhimes is ready to ‘own her S ***’: the game-changing showrunner quitting ABC, ‘Culture Shock’ at Netflix and overcoming her fears” Rebecca Soleil, “From ‘Parasite’ to BTS: Meet South Korea’s Top Entertainment Mogul” RADIO / PODCAST, broadcast, podcast, or feed produced in Southern California. ANCHOR / HTE Scott Feinberg, “Chatter Rewards” Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg, “” TV Top 5: The Highs (“The Flight Attendant”) and Lows (COVID) of 2020 “ In addition, THR Kim Masters landed two names for her work at KCRW in the radio / podcast categories: PERSONALITY / INTERVIEW PROFILE, TV / Cinema personalities over 10 minutes Kim Masters and Kaitlin Parker, KCRW, “Director Bong Joon Ho on ‘Parasite’ 6 times Oscar nominee” PERSONALITY PROFILE / INTERVIEW, no TV / Film longer than 10 minutes Kim Masters and Kaitlin Parker, KCRW, “Abigail Disney on Disney’s Moral Breakdown: ‘I think society needs to be saved from itself'” ONLINE, originally published on the Internet. LIFESTYLE FUNCTION Chris Gardner, “How Actor Adam Shapiro Turned a Pandemic Cooking Experience into a Lively Soft Pretzel Business” PERSONALITY PROFILE, Cinema / TV personalities Scott Feinberg, “‘Sunset Blvd.’ 70 years old: Nancy Olson on Wilder Holden and why she fell away from stardom ” NON-POLITICAL COMMENT. A person’s point of view. Eriq Gardner, “Dear Johnny Depp, fire your lawyers” ENTERTAINMENT COMMENTARY on TV / Cinema Richard Newby, “Protest Backlash and the Failures of a Superhero Culture” BLOG, INDIVIDUAL Scott Feinberg, “The Race” BLOG, GROUP Kit Aaron Couch and Borys, “Thermal Vision” Ashley Cullins and Eriq Gardner, “THR, Esq.” WEBSITE, ORGANIZATION OF TRADITIONAL INFORMATION The Hollywood Reporter, The Hollywood Reporter staff

